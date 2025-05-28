Someone found Skyrim's most relatable NPC: A dude with no possessions who just sleeps all day, every day

A Skyrim player has discovered what some are calling the most boring NPC in the game, but some might call him a hero. YouTuber Mike, who also goes by The Gaming Dad, happened across the character at the East Empire Company Warehouse in Solitude.

Unlike some other NPCs, this one is named: Snorreid. He can be found in the interior of the warehouse sleeping on a bedroll in the corner, and if spoken to has a single line of dialogue: "You're not supposed to be in here."

Rather brilliantly, Snorreid delivers his line without getting up from his bedroll, or apparently even waking (the vast majority of Skyrim NPCs will stand up to converse). It turns out this is par for the course for Snorreid who, as some sort of Nord god of quiet quitting, just sleeps at all times of the day. He never gets up, never goes for a walk, never does anything. And presumably the East Empire Company is still paying his wages.

There is one exception to the rule, which is that initiating combat with Snorreid will make the character get out of bed. I guess that only getting up when your life's in peril is allowed.

Who or what is Snorreid? Answer there is none, though there are hints he may have once had a more involved role in one of the game's quests: Snorreid's beloved bedroll is placed close to a room that holds a quest objective, the East Empire Shipping Map. And curiously enough, within the Creation kit he's listed as a Solitude NPC and not a member of the East Empire Company faction.

But the reality is that this guy is winning at life. While the Dragonborn runs around yelling and getting themselves in scrapes, Snorreid just takes a load off. The vibe is very much "I'm #1 so why try harder", and I just can't bring myself to align with those who consider him boring: This is my retirement goal.

This Skyrim NPC Literally Does Nothing - YouTube Watch On

Some on YouTube are rather more brutal about our boy. "Snorreid is an in-game tribute to Bethesda's bug fixing team," says BuxyCat in the comments. Meow!

All the recent attention's been on Oblivion: Remastered, but in a way that's just had me jonesing for another Skyrim fix. I've spent a lot of time in this game and have no recollection of Snorreid whatsoever, even though I've definitely been near his location: that old sleeping technique is some next-level stealth.

It's one of those games where there's always something new to discover: unless you're a fanatic who sets out to do "everything that can be done", nabbing every item and perk and hitting level 1,337. Fact is, and Starfield really drove this home, Skyrim is just a brilliant game.