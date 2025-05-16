After Oblivion subreddit bans 'low effort' sexy flame Atronach posts, users respond with high effort sexy flame Atronach posts—'deleting this would be a travesty'

A few days ago we reported on the deeply concerning, nay totalitarian, news that one of Oblivion's largest communities (the TES4 subreddit) found itself having to lay down a ban on people hornyposting about the flame Atronachs in Oblivion Remastered.

I apologise for briefly providing context: developer Virtuos paid some special attention to the flame Atronach model, and made it rather shapely. Needless to say many Oblivion fans, and this certainly wasn't localised to one subreddit, lost their minds over the buxom creature and you can't go far online now without tripping over memes and people being way too frank about what they'd like to do to a flame Atronach, or have done to them.

The ban specifically was about "low effort" posts, with the embattled mods wailing "we cannot take any more sexy flame Atronach posts." This immediately had one wit posting about how the frost Atronach was also "caked up," as the kids say. And surely the next move could have been predicted.

"Mods are right," says Devin_the_Artist, "we need HIGH effort sexy flame atronach posts."

Devin was not alone in being a talented artist who felt the call. Another post by Arkaim_K offers their high quality Flame Atronach, suggestively swinging… a fire resistance potion? "This isn't low effort, brother," says Deathmute. "The mods deleting this would be a travesty."

The above also inspired this copypasta about how, exactly, one would go about pursuing intercourse with a creature whose body is mostly composed of and surrounded by fire. It includes the line: "The Daedra will not attack us because they know that I am here at the Planes of Oblivion on sexual business." Nevermind the flames, some serious grass touching is required over there.

Yes there's more. Here's Fabulousness6's take on the Flame Atronach, which instantly had one member responding with the Star Wars "it's a trap" meme.

Oddly enough, none of these posts have been taken down, suggesting that either the mods recognise a high effort sexy Flame Atranoch post when they see one… or have perhaps wisely just given up in the hopes these particular flames die down.