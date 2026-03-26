Final Fantasy 14's Japanese age rating gets a bump, and it's all because of screenshots

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Square Enix has adjusted the rating "to maintain the freedom of Group Pose."

Koana, a main character in Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail, stares thoughtfully at a book in his hands.
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 14's had its age rating in Japan increased—and it might be because people can't stop taking sexy pictures of their catgirls.

Alright, that's not literally the reason, but it's potentially a root cause. In a recent blog post, Square Enix explained that the long-standing MMO would be increasing its age rating—which is called CERO in Japan—from CERO C to CERO D.

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Sometimes, these pictures are well within reason—Final Fantasy 14 is, after all, a game flooded with conventionally attractive adventurers and an extensive glamour system. Other times, players use mods (which are banned by the terms of service) to make things that are unambiguously not safe for work.

That's not to say the rating isn't "appropriate" based on CERO's past actions—here's an interview from 2012 (via "Thoughts about Making the Video Games 2") wherein Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai complains that: "We had Palutena wearing shorts and made the inside of Wonder Pink’s skirt too dark to see anything.

"Nevertheless, CERO told us the designs were 'sexually provocative.' They were being ridiculous and frankly quite juvenile." In other words, applying this same harshness to FF14 isn't out of character—it's just strange that it took them so long. Gpose functionality has, after all, been in the game since 2015 in patch 3.1. Either CERO dragged their feet, or someone took a wrong turn on X.

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Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

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