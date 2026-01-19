How to get sturdy chitin in Hytale
Armoured beasts.
To progress in Hytale, you need to upgrade your army of crafting benches. Most of the materials at the start are pretty self-explanatory and easy enough to find in the relatively peaceful first zone, Emerald Grove. But soon enough you'll have to find rarer materials, such as sturdy chitin, and you're forced to venture out into tougher areas.
Below, I'll outline where you can find sturdy chitin in Hytale, so you're not wandering aimlessly through the zones. I hope you like bugs because, I'll warn you now, the enemies you need to hunt down are truly horrifying.
You can get sturdy chitin from killing the following mobs in the Howling Sands zone, which is the desert biome:
- Scarak Defender, Fighter, Louse, Seeker, and Broodmother
- Scorpions
- Armadillos
- Tortoises
Given that the relatively harmless mobs on the surface, like tortoise, only give one or two sturdy chitin each, your best bet is hunting down Scarak mobs, especially inside their underground nests. While exploring caves in the Howling Sands, keep an eye out for grey/brown spotty blocks, as these indicate a Scarak nest.
As you'd expect, you'll often find multiple Scarak asleep in their nest, which means lots of potential sturdy chitin. Fighters can drop one or two, while Defenders drop two or three per kill. You'll also see blue egg sacks in Scarak nests, and if you break one, a Louse will pop out, and these have a chance to drop an additional sturdy chitin.
You need sturdy chitin to upgrade the Armoror's Workbench to tier 3 and the Tanning Rack to level 2, which requires 40 chitin and 5 chitin respectively. I'm sorry to say that getting a total of 45 chitin will take you quite a while, so keep checking back in on any Scarak nests you find and kill any scorpions, armadillos, and tortoises you come across on the surface of the Howling Sands biomes.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
