The Amber Mutation was added to Grow a Garden as part of the Prehistoric Update, but rather than relying on weather or the time of day like the other mutations, this one's a little bit harder to get ahold of for your plants. It won't randomly happen, but luckily there are a few ways you can go about getting it for your farm.

These ways don't come cheap though. You'll need to make some serious sacrifices if you want this mutation, but the x10 multiplier on any crops is a surefire way to massively increase your profits. So, there are some pros to committing to unlocking this odd perk at least. Here's what you need to do.

How to get the Amber Mutation in Grow a Garden

The two ways you can get the Amber Mutation are by either using a Mutation Spray Amber or by hatching a Raptor from a Dinosaur Egg and having it roam your yard.

The Mutation Spray is by far the more convenient way of essentially "unlocking" the mutation, since you just need to fork out Sheckles. But instead of visiting the gear shop and waiting for it to pop up in stock, you need to visit the middle of the garden and go to the crafting station next to the Prehistoric Quest stand. Here, you'll need the following materials to craft a Mutation Spray Amber:

1 x Cleaning Spray

1 x Dinosaur Egg

1,000,000 x Sheckles

If you don't want to commit to crafting, then getting a Raptor pet is your best option. These can be hatched from Dinosaur Eggs, but you need to exchange your current pets for the chance to get one. When you've got an egg, there's a 25% chance of hatching a Raptor over any other dinosaur, so at least luck's somewhat on your side. Once it's roaming your yard, there's a 2.5% chance that a fruit will get the Amber Mutation after you've harvested it thanks to its Clever Claws trait. What was that about luck being on your side?

When your crops have the Amber Mutation, they'll be encased in a dark yellow shell. It won't just apply to the skin of a fruit like the Moonlit Mutation, it will look like some serious Jurassic Park stuff if you're lucky. Collect your harvest, visit the shop to sell, and you'll be rolling in Sheckles in no time.