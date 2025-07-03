Getting mutations on your crops and plants in Grow a Garden is key to making more money. As soon as your harvest is tagged with modifiers like "windswept", "honey glazed", or even something as simple as "wet", you'll immediately earn more when you decide to sell them. If you're desperate to increase your bank account, you can even stack these mutations to make some crazy concoctions to take to the shop.



One of the most confusing you may have seen while touring other players' gardens is the Moonlit mutation. The vast majority of mutations are fairly self explanatory, but Moonlit definitely feels like one of the more elusive. Here's what you need to know about the mutation so you can let all your crops benefit from it as soon as possible.

How to get the Moonlit mutation in Grow a Garden

The Moonlit mutation can only be applied to your crops during Grow a Garden's night cycle. Since nighttime only occurs for around 10 minutes every hour, you'll need to invest some time in the game should you want your crops to feel the benefits too. You'll know it's night as the blue sky will go dark, and a large moon will appear. Once this occurs, a random selection of your crops will gain the Moonlit mutation throughout the entire night.

If you want to increase your chances of getting the Moonlit mutation, or if there's a specific thing you're growing which you want to target, keep on top of picking crops as soon as their growth has finished. New fruits and vegetables that have just started growing have a higher chance of mutation.

If you're not sure whether the mutation has hit your fruit or you haven't received a notification at the top of your screen letting you know a crop has been affected, there will be visual indicators. Moonlit fruit will have a purple glow, with a hazy animation similar to the one you see with the Windswept mutation.

Unfortunately, there's no way to say how much a Moonlit fruit would sell for since it depends on size, any other mutation the crop has, and the type of plant. But, you can rest assured that mutated crops always sell more than standard, so you'll be rolling in Sheckles in no time.