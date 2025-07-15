All Blue Archive codes and how to redeem them

Claiming Blue Archive codes is a great way to get extra items and sometimes even Pyroxenes you can use when recruiting new characters in the angel and demon-battling tactics game. After all, Pyroxenes are the premium currency for Blue Archive, so you'll need them to purchase recruitment tickets and just generally pull for new characters to add to your squad.

Since Blue Archive recently launched on Steam, there were quite a few rewards on offer. Though things are a little more sparse now, there's still the occasional code you can redeem, and Nexon continues to drop these occasionally, despite the fact that the original game came out in 2021.

Either way, here are all of the currently redeemable Blue Archive codes I've been able to scrounge up, plus details on how to redeem them below. I'll be sure to update this list with any new codes I find as they become available.

All Blue Archive codes

FULLKOREANDUB - 50 Artifact Choice Box 1, 30 Artifact Choice Box 2, 15 Artifact Choice Box 3, and 10 Artifact Choice Box 4

Expired codes

MIDNIGHTSNACKYUUKA - 5 Gift Choice Boxes and 10 Large Whole Cakes

- 5 Gift Choice Boxes and 10 Large Whole Cakes HIDENSEEKKOYUKI - 5 Superior Activity Reports and 50 Advanced Activity Reports

- 5 Superior Activity Reports and 50 Advanced Activity Reports PILLOWFIGHTNOA - 200 Total Assault Coins and 200 Grand Assault Coins

- 200 Total Assault Coins and 200 Grand Assault Coins TWINKLEMAGIC - 200 Pyroxenes

How to redeem Blue Archive codes

To redeem your Blue Archive codes, you'll first need to complete the prologue and tutorial, which consists of some cutscenes and a few battles. Once it's done, you'll find yourself in the main menu. You'll get forced to make some pulls and fight another battle, but after that you're free to redeem any codes in-game.

All you need to do is: