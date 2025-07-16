How to redeem Umamusume: Pretty Derby codes
A helping hoof.
Umamusume: Pretty Derby relies on in-game currency a lot when it comes to pulling new characters, so using things like Umamusume codes can give you a much-needed boost. After all, it's a gacha, so you'll need all the Carats you can get when it comes to adding characters to your stable. It's always nice to stray from the typical grind and get a little reward for free rather than rinsing through your own supply.
With that said though, codes for Umamusume are non-existent right now. Which is surprising given there's already a menu ready for you to input codes. Hopefully that means we're overdue some serious rewards and we start to see them soon. Here's what you need to do to redeem Umamusume: Pretty Derby codes.
Are there any codes for Umamusume: Pretty Derby?
Unfortunately, there are currently no redeemable codes for Umamusume: Pretty Derby. With the game growing in popularity though, and the function to redeem codes visible in the menu, I expect codes to roll out sooner rather than later. I imagine when these codes are shared, they'll be distributed through official social media channels, or via the Steam page, and I'll update this guide right away.
If you do need a little extra boost, daily rewards go a long way for the time being. More often than not, these rewards are Carats—especially if you've just started your training journey in Umamusume. So, given you're active each day, you'll be able to unlock some new characters in no time. Hopefully, codes follow suit and offer similar benefits and currency when they do launch.
How to redeem Umamusume: Pretty Derby Codes
To redeem codes in Umamusume, you'll need to complete the tutorial first, which introduces you to the art of horse girl racing. With that out of the way, you need to:
- Find the "Enter Code" button on the left of the main menu
- Enter a code and click redeem
- Collect gifts from your mail
Again, the Enter Code button on the left of the screen will only pop up once you have completed the tutorial and scouted, trained, and raced your first character. It's easy to skip through the rest of the tutorials after this, which will unlock a mass of other menu options.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.