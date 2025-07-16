Umamusume: Pretty Derby relies on in-game currency a lot when it comes to pulling new characters, so using things like Umamusume codes can give you a much-needed boost. After all, it's a gacha, so you'll need all the Carats you can get when it comes to adding characters to your stable. It's always nice to stray from the typical grind and get a little reward for free rather than rinsing through your own supply.

With that said though, codes for Umamusume are non-existent right now. Which is surprising given there's already a menu ready for you to input codes. Hopefully that means we're overdue some serious rewards and we start to see them soon. Here's what you need to do to redeem Umamusume: Pretty Derby codes.

Are there any codes for Umamusume: Pretty Derby?

Unfortunately, there are currently no redeemable codes for Umamusume: Pretty Derby. With the game growing in popularity though, and the function to redeem codes visible in the menu, I expect codes to roll out sooner rather than later. I imagine when these codes are shared, they'll be distributed through official social media channels, or via the Steam page, and I'll update this guide right away.

If you do need a little extra boost, daily rewards go a long way for the time being. More often than not, these rewards are Carats—especially if you've just started your training journey in Umamusume. So, given you're active each day, you'll be able to unlock some new characters in no time. Hopefully, codes follow suit and offer similar benefits and currency when they do launch.

How to redeem Umamusume: Pretty Derby Codes

(Image credit: Cygames)

To redeem codes in Umamusume, you'll need to complete the tutorial first, which introduces you to the art of horse girl racing. With that out of the way, you need to:

Find the "Enter Code" button on the left of the main menu Enter a code and click redeem Collect gifts from your mail

Again, the Enter Code button on the left of the screen will only pop up once you have completed the tutorial and scouted, trained, and raced your first character. It's easy to skip through the rest of the tutorials after this, which will unlock a mass of other menu options.