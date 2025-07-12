Two Point Museum's latest update lets you manage a museum atop a massive mountain, and allows all players a taste of its upcoming fantasy-themed DLC

Late last month, Two Point Studios unveiled the first paid DLC for its excellent management sim Two Point Museum. Titled Fantasy Finds, it adds a dungeon's worth of treasures to discover and display. While impressed by the expansion's showing, I questioned the apparent lack of a new museum scenario for the campaign, which would have rounded off the package nicely.

Well, excuse me while I wipe the dragon's egg off my face, as it turns out Two Point Studios planned to add a new museum all along. Instead of arriving as part of the DLC, however, it's bundled into the game's free 4.0 update.

This museum is called Pointy Mountains, and it drops into the end of vanilla TPM as the game's new finale, unlocked when you reach curator rank 7. Perched on the precipice of an icy crevasse, Pointy Mountains is the game's largest museum so far. The scenario involves investigating the fate of a curator who went missing on the slopes, and introduces a new exhibit to discover while expanding the museum and catering to your guests.

This isn't the only freebie added by the update either. Two Point Studios is also opening up a portion of Fantasy Finds for all players to try. This "taster" pack allows players to access the first three points of interest on the DLC's fantasy-themed expedition map, and retrieve six fairytale exhibits to plonk in among your dinosaur skeletons and giant carnivorous plants. The taster also adds the DLC's new guest types, which includes wandering goblins, as well as gift shop items like gnomish onesies for your museum's younger visitors, and one of its fantasy experts (plus its various subclasses).

Two Point Studios stresses that this taster is "not a demo", and that everything unlocked from those first three POIs is "yours to keep". But if you want to see beyond the horizon of that third point of interest, then you'll have to fork over some gold for the full DLC when it launches on July 17. Both update 4.0 and the Fantasy Finds teaser, by comparison, are live now.