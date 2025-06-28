Two Point Museum's first DLC adds a fantasy flourish to your exhibitions, letting you display mimic chests, a giant d20, and a chicken statue that turns people into poultry

Two Point Museum is already one of the most enjoyable management sims I've played, spinning its theme down some wonderfully silly avenues that let you curate exhibitions of ghosts and giant carnivorous plants. Now, publisher SEGA has announced an expansion that will add another range of bizarre artifacts to discover and display, this time with the theme of swords, sorcery, dragons and quite possibly dungeons too.

The Fantasy Finds DLC adds a completely new expedition map to the game, which you can dispatch your experts to in the hope of retrieving magical artifacts. There are 40 such exhibits to discover across this new map, ranging from Rapunzel towers to mimic chests to a giant glittering D20. My immediate favourite, though, is a giant chicken statue that can transform your guests into fowl, which brings back fond memories of performing poultry punishments on my minions in Dungeon Keeper.

From the look of the trailer, it seems some of these exhibits will have their own category, while others are designed to fit existing artifact types. For example, there's a giant dragon skeleton that would sit equally well in your fantasy room, or alongside the game's roster of fictional dinosaur fossils.

To track down these exhibits, you'll need to assemble a balanced team of archetypal fantasy experts, such as barbarians, wizards, rogues, and bards, before dispatching them on dungeon-crawling themed expeditions. Other, smaller additions include three new guest archetypes, 26 decorations and utility items (such as gnome costumes for your juvenile visitors) and even a fantasy makeover for your expedition helicopter.

One thing that isn't mentioned is whether Fantasy Finds will add a new museum to the career mode, or if the expedition map is simply made available for existing career and sandbox museums. Either way it sounds rad. Two Point Museum's colourful exhibits made it comfortably the best game in the trilogy, and one of the best management sims I've played in ages, so adding a bunch more of these can only be a good thing.

Two Point Museum: Fantasy Finds releases July 17. If you haven't tried the base game and would like more insight into it than my enthusiastic ravings, you should check out Mollie Taylor's (similarly positive) Two Point Museum review: "If sterilised medical institutes and dorms filled with horny young adults aren't your thing, the cosiness that the humble museum offers might be just the thing you need to reel you into what is easily one of the neatest, most approachable management sims in recent memory."