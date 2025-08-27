As you make your way around Zephyr Town in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, you'll find a number of bugs and critters you can catch. These range from your standard summer insects like cicadas and grasshoppers all the way to bigger beasts like hermit crabs, but all play a valuable role in the game and are worth grabbing when you can.

Unlike a lot of life and farming simulators, you don't need a specific tool to catch bugs. Instead of a net, you just catch bugs and critters with your bare hands. They'll fly or run off if you get too close and move too quickly, so there is a bit of a knack to capturing them. But once you know what to do, you'll be collecting beasts in no time. Here's everything you need to know.

How to catch bugs in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

To catch bugs in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar you need to:

Approach them slowly by holding left CTRL as you move to walk instead of run.

Hit Enter once the catch bug command comes up in the bottom right corner.

You need to keep a reasonable distance between you and the bug before you start walking, as running too close to them will scare them off. They will respawn after a few hours which relieves some of the pressure. But be sure to move slowly as soon as you see the bug to avoid disappointment.

Bugs change in Grand Bazaar each season, but to make your life easier they do spawn in the same places throughout each day. So, if there's a specific tree where you've caught an opal cicada, or a patch of land you've seen ladybirds crawling around, you'll be able to reliably head there to find more of the same. Certain bugs can only be caught at specific times of day too, such as finding beetles in the evening in summer.

When you first start catching bugs, you'll notice that their quality will be around 0.5 stars and they won't be worth much money either. When you've collected a number of bugs and beasts, you can meet with Penny the nature sprite and give whatever you've found to her in exchange for a quality boost on all the creatures you find around Zephyr Town. You can also sell whatever you catch at the bazaar too. If you've decorated your stall with bug-themed tables and decorations, you can also increase your overall profits pretty easily.