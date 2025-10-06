Skipping all Baby Steps' cutscenes unlocks a secret, 28-minute punishment cutscene
Eat your heart out, Hideo Kojima.
I have only one principle, and it's this: never skip a cutscene on a first playthrough. It's served me well my whole life except for that four hours at the end of Death Stranding, and I'll keep to it until I die.
But maybe I've been missing out, because it turns out that if you determinedly skip through the cutscenes in Baby Steps—Bennett Foddy, Gabe Cuzzillo, and Maxi Boch's putting-one-foot-in-front-of-another simulator—you unlock an entire, brilliant bonus cutscene. Or punishment cutscene, depending on how you feel about the whole thing.
As showcased by YouTuber Cuttyflame, successfully skipping "around 30" or so of the game's cutscenes—harder than it sounds: skipping cutscenes requires passing an ever-more-complex series of minigames—will eventually lead protagonist Nate to straightforwardly give up on trying to act out cutscenes towards the game's end.
Rather than, you know, do a proper cutscene, Nate and chill donkey-guy Moose will acknowledge the player's lack of interest in their narrative, sit down, drop character, and embark on a cutscene that puts even Kojima to shame.
What proceeds is effectively a 28-minute podcast between Nate actor Gabe Cuzzillo and Moose actor Bennett Foddy, in which the pair discuss everything from The Joker, to Foddy's Game of Thrones rewatch, to the proper definition of a broccoli rabe while chatting about how the player will almost certainly just skip this cutscene too. As the pair note, quite a lot of work goes into making these scenes, you know, and here you are just barrelling through them. How rude.
It's a genuinely brilliant gag and, also, kind of a funny listen, too. I would subscribe for several more episodes of the Cuzzillo/Foddy podcast, if only to find out what the pair ended up getting for lunch.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.