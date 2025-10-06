Skipping all Baby Steps' cutscenes unlocks a secret, 28-minute punishment cutscene

I have only one principle, and it's this: never skip a cutscene on a first playthrough. It's served me well my whole life except for that four hours at the end of Death Stranding, and I'll keep to it until I die.

But maybe I've been missing out, because it turns out that if you determinedly skip through the cutscenes in Baby Steps—Bennett Foddy, Gabe Cuzzillo, and Maxi Boch's putting-one-foot-in-front-of-another simulator—you unlock an entire, brilliant bonus cutscene. Or punishment cutscene, depending on how you feel about the whole thing.

As showcased by YouTuber Cuttyflame, successfully skipping "around 30" or so of the game's cutscenes—harder than it sounds: skipping cutscenes requires passing an ever-more-complex series of minigames—will eventually lead protagonist Nate to straightforwardly give up on trying to act out cutscenes towards the game's end.

Rather than, you know, do a proper cutscene, Nate and chill donkey-guy Moose will acknowledge the player's lack of interest in their narrative, sit down, drop character, and embark on a cutscene that puts even Kojima to shame.

What proceeds is effectively a 28-minute podcast between Nate actor Gabe Cuzzillo and Moose actor Bennett Foddy, in which the pair discuss everything from The Joker, to Foddy's Game of Thrones rewatch, to the proper definition of a broccoli rabe while chatting about how the player will almost certainly just skip this cutscene too. As the pair note, quite a lot of work goes into making these scenes, you know, and here you are just barrelling through them. How rude.

It's a genuinely brilliant gag and, also, kind of a funny listen, too. I would subscribe for several more episodes of the Cuzzillo/Foddy podcast, if only to find out what the pair ended up getting for lunch.