Peak dev says the 'tornado hell' of its newest biome wasn't actually a bug: 'We really did just make it that evil'
Landcrab has nerfed it a little, though. For all our sanities.
Peak co-developer Aggro Crab has very politely requested your attention away from Silksong to list out some of its most recent patch notes, as well as a cheeky tease for a new biome. Oh, and an acknowledgement of how downright evil they made the mesa biome which dropped last month.
Among things like a colour blindness mode—which gives fruit different patterns to better distinguish what you're about to shove into your gob—and a fix to the endurance badge, a TikTok video from Aggro Crab (thanks to GamesRadar for spotting it!) also very briefly goes over the absolute chaos that was getting repeatedly tornadoed to hell and back in the mesa biome, which was added to the game last month.
"If you didn't know, biomes have biome variants," Aggro Crab said. "The mesa [variant] was 'tornado hell.' We got a lot of reports thinking that it was a bug, but no. We really did just make it that evil." It is slightly less evil now, thankfully, with the developer saying it's "turned it down a little bit." Peeping the full patch notes on Steam, the changes are:
- Increasing the minimum time between tornado spawns
- Reducing the commonness of the tornado hell biome variant
- Reducing the maximum time before the first tornado can spawn
It's pretty minimal tuning—I assume the reduction of the tornado hell variant will have the biggest impact here—but it'll be nice not getting chased by a giant vortex every other second until inevitably getting catapulted off the mountain now.
Speaking of biomes, it looks like we're getting another one. "Oh, we're also working on a new biome," the TikTok video very quickly squeezes in before dedicating the remaining 40 seconds to a rendition of The Beach Boys' Kokomo in order to show off the new and improved bugle. It now plays notes based on the angle you're holding the instrument at, rather than a set pattern with each click. As the designated musician of Peak excursions, I reckon that's the best change of all of 'em.
Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.
