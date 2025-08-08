Peak players have dust devils and deadly cacti to fear in its Mesa Update coming next week

PEAK: MESA update coming August 11th - YouTube Watch On

Everyone's laughing until someone gets whisked away by a dust devil with a backpack full of food. This is how I imagine Peak's Mesa Update is going to go when it drops next week.

The goofy co-op climbing game will add the mesa biome to the rotation on August 11 along with new items, badges, and cosmetics—oh, and dynamite.

Over on X, co-developer Aggro Crab said it will replace the alpine as the fourth biome you have to survive on the way to the top of its procedurally generated ascent.

For the first week, the mesa will show up every day, and then after that, two biomes will rotate out when the layout resets.

The Mesa Update trailer is super brief, but offers a glimpse at what awful things you'll have to avoid when you reach the new biome. I predict that a lot of innocent explorers are going to get poked by cacti at the most inopportune moments, and someone is going to get picked up by a tornado and probably thrown off a cliff.

I also wonder if the intense heat will drain your stamina faster like trying to climb the wet rocks in the jungle. Nothing in the trailer explicitly suggests that, but it would fit with how the other biomes work. And now that cannibalism is officially in the game, the mesa might be a hot spot for violent mutinies over starvation.



With the updates coming so fast, I would like to request that a balloon be added so that I can trick my friends into using it to float and then pop it when they least expect it. I play Peak for the PvP experience and I need more tools to, let's say, complicate the run.