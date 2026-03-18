Mewgenics' latest update makes one of its most unpredictable fights a bit fairer, and includes maybe the best patch note of all time: 'Fixed case where a non-binary cat with dwarfism would crash the game if playing in Brazilian Portuguese'

The stream of post-launch patches for Mewgenics has been pretty constant since its release last month. With a game this big and full of overlapping systems, unleashing it on the general public was always going to reveal an explosion of bugs and issues, and it seems like developers Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel have been busy trying to catch them all.

The latest patch, 1.0.20870, is largely just more of the usual bug fixes and tweaks, but does have the honour of including one of the best patch notes of all time: "Fixed case where a non-binary cat with dwarfism would crash the game if playing in Brazilian Portugese [sic]."

(Image credit: Edmund McMillen, Tyler Glaiel)

According to Glaiel's recent posts on X, the crash was to do with the naming format. Cats with dwarfism get the modifier 'Little' added to their name, and in a language like Portuguese that's a gendered word, requiring variants for male and female cats. With no variant set for cats with the '?' gender, the game couldn't name them and (I believe this is the technical term) had a tantrum.

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(Probably worth noting here that "non-binary" may be a questionable term to describe ?-gendered cats—given they can successfully breed with both male and female cats, it's probably more accurate to describe them as a sort of sci-fi version of intersex. But that's about as far as I'm willing to dig into the technicalities of cat gender expression, and I think we can probably forgive Glaiel the shorthand here.)

The other standout change in the patch is the addition of some limitations on which spells the miniboss Arthur can generate with his Metronome ability. Previously, bad RNG could lead to him throwing out attacks like Split the Atom (50 instant damage to all your cats) or We Are One (soul linking everyone in the battle, making it almost impossible to kill him without killing all your own cats at the same time) that could completely derail a run. Now, some of the worst offenders have been sensibly trimmed, making him a lot less risky to run into.

(Image credit: Edmund McMillen/Tyler Glaiel)

Certain abilities that self-damage your cat—including Itch and Chonkwalk—also now correctly count as such, where before the HP was simply deducted. That's important because it should mean they now trigger various synergies based around taking damage, such as the Fighter passives Dumb Muscle and Hulk Up, which opens up a lot of fun possibilities.

Beyond that, it's all bug fixes—though scrolling down the list, you're likely to find at least one that's troubled you on a run, so it's great to see them smoothed out.

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For more fun with bizarre patch notes, why not give our 2025 patch note quiz a try below?