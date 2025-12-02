My idle vending-machine sim obsession has dropped a big new update, so don't expect me to get any work done while I fixate on Oolong Tea

Vending Dokan!: Kozy Kiosk consumed a lot of my summer after it was released in June. I underestimated just how satisfying watching little avatars interact with my machines to buy drinks on their commute to work would be, let alone how pleasing it was to restock and clean my machines every now and then. But, after sinking hours of my life into my empire, I can't lie—the machines and their stock started to get a little repetitive.

It's almost like Vending Dokan sensed this, as a brand new update has added a plethora of new machines for me to fill back alleys with. And, to make things even more exciting, these machines aren't just all about drinks anymore either. As shared in an announcement posted to Steam, a "companion machine" type has been added to the game. What this means is these machines don't require stock, but instead increase customer satisfaction just by having them around. They are also great ways to make passive income without having to stop what you're doing and restock.

The first addition is the ice machine, which is "perfect for anyone grabbing a canned, bottled, or pouched drink". Once they've completed their transaction, they may wander over to the ice machine to complete the experience. Even though you don't have to worry about stock, this machine still requires occasional maintenance.

Second, you'll now be able to add a recycling machine to your space, which will help make the areas you've carefully decorated less messy. Unlike bins, these machines never need emptying, which is great news since customers just seem to love throwing their empty bottles and cans wherever they please. Like the ice machine, this will also generate passive income, is fully customizable, and only requires a bit of maintenance every now and then.

However, if you'd rather just focus on your drinks supply than adding any of these companion machines, then the final vendo addition is bound to please—a hot drinks machine. Until now, we've been relying on ice coffee and chilled tea, but now those in-game rainy days just got a little cozier. You'll be able to stock Oolong Tea, Ginger Tea, Raspberry Tea, and Hot Chai, all of which boast a higher profit margin so you can focus on unlocking new areas or decor. So, settle down, pop a hot drinks machine out, and watch your customers enjoy from the comfort of your desk.