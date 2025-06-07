I'm quitting PC Gamer to run a vending machine empire in the back streets of Japan after my idle game obsession shadow-dropped at the Wholesome Direct

I'm sure that owning an enterprise of vending machines in Japan probably hasn't ever climbed onto your lifelong bucket list. It definitely wasn't anywhere on mine. But after spending more time than I'd like to admit in Vending Dokan!: Kozy Kiosk, I'm starting to think it's a business I should tap into.

I played the demo of Vending Dokan back in February, and quite happily tended my business for as long as it would let me. In fact, I wished there was slightly more I could've done once the demo came to a close. So when the Wholesome Direct announced that Vending Dokan!: Kozy Kiosk would be available immediately after the showcase, it was hard not to want to continue my endeavours into the world of vending drink supply immediately.

Restocking machines and ordering in new drinks doesn't sound like it could make for a fun game on paper, I know. But thanks to its idle format that lets it tick away in the background while you focus on something else and only occasionally check in, hours will slip by as you watch over your little vendo in an alleyway. Every now and then you'll have to restock your machines or get in some new beverages to keep your customers happy, but outside of that it's a very hands-off game.

If you do want to get a little more out of the experience rather than just letting it do its own thing, you can spend the money you earn from selling drinks on decorations for your alleyway. Things like lights and benches will help improve the "vibe" of your space and invite more people to spend longer there (and hopefully buy more drinks.) You also need to consider the cleanliness of your space. If there isn't a bin nearby, people are more likely to throw their empties onto the floor.

So, there's actually way more to it than just focusing on the selling aspects, although of course you can just leave it be as soon as you start. You'll still make money. But it will be a lot more efficient if you put some more character into your space. To make the game more typically cozy, a lo-fi soundtrack plays while the game is open, making it the perfect work companion. If you're lucky, you'll also get the ambient rain that occasionally rolls in for that ultimate laid back experience too.

Vending Dokan!: Kozy Kiosk might not stand out as a must-play straight away, but if you need a little something to sit in the background while you work, it's surprisingly addictive. It's as serene as you can expect watching over an alleyway in Japan can be, but it has left me with a hankering for a Pocari Sweat and several tabs open linking to vending machine auctions.