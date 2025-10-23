The Outer Worlds 2 release times and preload details

Obsidian launched The Outer Worlds six years ago this week, and you can play its sci-fi sequel as soon as Friday with advanced access. If you're waiting for the Game Pass version, or don't want to shell out $30 more, then The Outer Worlds 2 is out next week. Either way, you'll be defending Arcadia from an oppressive regime and vicious megacorporation soon.

My colleague Ted Litchfield has played it, and says it's "a great RPG that surpasses its predecessor" in his The Outer Worlds 2 review. I've been keen on trying it since Ted mentioned you can acquire "Foot In Mouth Syndrome" through its new Flaw System—a very real and totally relatable affliction I seem to have too. Feels nice to be seen.

So for the sake of planning my schedule and yours, I've gone ahead and laid out The Outer Worlds 2 release times by timezone, and included a quick note on preloading.

When is The Outer Worlds 2 release time?

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

The Outer Worlds 2 launches at 10 am PDT on Wednesday, October 29 for players with the standard edition. If you opted for the more expensive premium edition, then you can play The Outer Worlds 2 five days early starting at 10 am PDT on Friday, October 29.

Los Angeles: 10 am PDT on Friday, October 24

10 am PDT on Friday, October 24 New York: 1 pm EDT on Friday, October 24

1 pm EDT on Friday, October 24 São Paulo: 2 pm BRT on Friday, October 24

2 pm BRT on Friday, October 24 London: 6 pm BST on Friday, October 24

6 pm BST on Friday, October 24 Berlin: 7 pm CEST on Friday, October 24

7 pm CEST on Friday, October 24 Tokyo: 2 am JST on Saturday, October 25

2 am JST on Saturday, October 25 Sydney: 4 am AEDT on Saturday, October 25

4 am AEDT on Saturday, October 25 Wellington: 6 am NZDT on Saturday, October 25

The Outer Worlds 2 release times by timezone

Los Angeles: 10 am PDT on Wednesday, October 29

10 am PDT on Wednesday, October 29 New York: 1 pm EDT on Wednesday, October 29

1 pm EDT on Wednesday, October 29 São Paulo: 2 pm BRT on Wednesday, October 29

2 pm BRT on Wednesday, October 29 London: 5 pm GMT on Wednesday, October 29

5 pm GMT on Wednesday, October 29 Berlin: 6 pm CET on Wednesday, October 29

6 pm CET on Wednesday, October 29 Tokyo: 2 am JST on Thursday, October 30

2 am JST on Thursday, October 30 Sydney: 4 am AEDT on Thursday, October 30

4 am AEDT on Thursday, October 30 Wellington: 6 am NZDT on Thursday, October 30

The Outer Worlds 2 is available on Steam, Epic, and Xbox for $70/£60 (this is after Microsoft backed off from $80 price tags). If you want to shell out more to play earlier with the premium edition then it'll cost you a pricey $100/£90.

Is there preloading for The Outer Worlds 2?

You can preload The Outer Worlds 2 on Steam and Xbox platforms now. It's almost 80GB on PC, so not too far off from the 110GB SSD Obsidian calls for in its system requirements.