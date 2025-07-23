The Outer Worlds 2 will no longer cost $80 as Microsoft backs off plans to follow Nintendo's pricing lead

When asked how it could justify an $80 price tag for upcoming RPG The Outer Worlds 2, developer Obsidian had a sympathetic response: Ask Microsoft.

Ask we all did, and it seems the Xbox overlords eventually agreed with the public's bafflement—or at least didn't like the looks of The Outer Worlds 2's pre-order numbers—because Obsidian announced today that the price will now be $70.

Dear Galactic Citizens! We have received your SOS via skip drone about the pricing. As an organization devoted to making sure that corporations do not go unfettered, we at the Earth Directorate have worked with [REDACTED] to revise the price of The Outer Worlds 2. — @obsidian.net (@obsidian.net.bsky.social) 2025-07-23T17:46:14.332Z

"We have received your SOS via skip drone about the pricing," Obsidian posted on its Bluesky account in the tone of the satirical RPG. "As an organization devoted to making sure that corporations do not go unfettered, we at the Earth Directorate have worked with [REDACTED] to revise the price of The Outer Worlds 2."

The price has been updated on The Outer Worlds 2's Steam page.

It wasn't all that long after big games jumped from $60 to $70 that Nintendo got the ball rolling on a new $80 standard with Mario Kart World. It looks like Microsoft's eagerness to follow suit has subsided, as the company told Windows Central that it will keep "full priced holiday releases" at $70, which it says is "in line with current market conditions."

This year's other Obsidian RPG, Avowed, released at $70, and is also available on Game Pass, as new Microsoft games are by default these days. Less than six months after launch, Avowed was discounted to $46.89 during the Steam Summer Sale.

Meanwhile, though, we've seen some publishers pushing prices in the other direction. One of the most praised RPGs of the year, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, launched at $50. Survival game Dune: Awakening also launched at $50.