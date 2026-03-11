Solasta has long been a sleeper hit for CRPG fans, and Solasta 2 is looking to take the series to new heights (with hopefully even more players). The demo that launched early last year gave us all a very promising first impression. Not to overgeneralise, but it's certainly giving off Baldur's Gate 3 vibes in the best way possible. The next stage, then, is the Solasta 2 launch time and release date for its early access debut.

Early access kicks off with a hefty chunk of the game's first act, though there'll be more to come in the future. Below, I'll explain when you can play it for yourself, and what you can expect. I'll say right off the bat that if you want to play it with your friends, like you might have BG3, that's not going to be available for a little while.

When is the Solasta 2 unlock time?

(Image credit: Tactical Adventure)

Solasta 2 launches on Thursday, March 12, at 4 pm UTC, which works out to the following times across the globe:

US Pacific: 9 am PDT

There's no preload available for the early access period, so you'll have to wait until it launches. However, it's limited to the first act right now which is around 10-15 hours long, so hopefully it won't take you too long to download.

Tactical Adventure has stated that the base early access price is $39.99 / 39.99€ / £33.99, which suggests that it'll cost more once it eventually releases in full.

What to expect from Solasta 2 early access

(Image credit: Tactical Adventure)

Solasta 2's early access launches with:

Full party creation/character customisation (including four Ancestries)

Six classes and 13 subclasses, with multiclassing

A max level cap of four

Act 1, which is around 10-15 hours of playtime and includes story and exploration (hidden bosses, secret locations, and so on)

Fully voiced dialogue

Similar to Larian's approach with Divinity and most notably Baldur's Gate 3, over the course of early access, Tactical Adventure will be adding multiplayer, more Ancestries and classes, a higher level cap, factions, crafting, and more. So yes, unfortunately that means you can't play with your friends right at launch.