Solasta 2 launch times and release date
Give Act 1 a test run with six classes, 13 subclasses, and heaps of combinations.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Solasta has long been a sleeper hit for CRPG fans, and Solasta 2 is looking to take the series to new heights (with hopefully even more players). The demo that launched early last year gave us all a very promising first impression. Not to overgeneralise, but it's certainly giving off Baldur's Gate 3 vibes in the best way possible. The next stage, then, is the Solasta 2 launch time and release date for its early access debut.
Early access kicks off with a hefty chunk of the game's first act, though there'll be more to come in the future. Below, I'll explain when you can play it for yourself, and what you can expect. I'll say right off the bat that if you want to play it with your friends, like you might have BG3, that's not going to be available for a little while.
When is the Solasta 2 unlock time?
Solasta 2 launches on Thursday, March 12, at 4 pm UTC, which works out to the following times across the globe:Article continues below
- US Pacific: 9 am PDT
- US Eastern: 12 pm EDT
- UK: 4 pm GMT
- Europe: 5 pm CET
- Australia: 3 am AEDT (Friday, March 13)
- New Zealand: 5 am NZDT (Friday, March 13)
There's no preload available for the early access period, so you'll have to wait until it launches. However, it's limited to the first act right now which is around 10-15 hours long, so hopefully it won't take you too long to download.
Tactical Adventure has stated that the base early access price is $39.99 / 39.99€ / £33.99, which suggests that it'll cost more once it eventually releases in full.
What to expect from Solasta 2 early access
Solasta 2's early access launches with:
- Full party creation/character customisation (including four Ancestries)
- Six classes and 13 subclasses, with multiclassing
- A max level cap of four
- Act 1, which is around 10-15 hours of playtime and includes story and exploration (hidden bosses, secret locations, and so on)
- Fully voiced dialogue
Similar to Larian's approach with Divinity and most notably Baldur's Gate 3, over the course of early access, Tactical Adventure will be adding multiplayer, more Ancestries and classes, a higher level cap, factions, crafting, and more. So yes, unfortunately that means you can't play with your friends right at launch.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.