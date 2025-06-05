'The last one wasn't the last one': CD Projekt has cyber punked us again, announcing another surprise update for Cyberpunk 2077

What do Re-Logic, Eric Barone, and CD Projekt have in common? They won't quit screwing around with (read: improving) their old games: Less than a week after announcing that The Witcher 3 is getting "one more patch" to add cross-platform mod support, the studio revealed today that Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a new update, too.

Word of the forthcoming patch was delivered near the end of today's developer stream, which was focused on the newly released Nintendo Switch 2 version of Cyberpunk 2077.

"We are planning another patch for the game," senior community manager Alicja Kozera said during the stream. "The last one wasn't the last one. Patch 2.3 is coming on June 26."

CD Projekt global community director Marcin Momot confirmed the news with excellent use of the Vince Carter "I got one more in me" meme:

(Image credit: Marcin Momot (Twitter))

What the patch will do won't be revealed until closer to June 26, but most people on the Cyberpunk subreddit are keeping their expectations in check: "QoL stuff, bug fixes, cosmetics, and maybe a couple gigs," in the words of GrumpiestRobot, sums up the bulk of the mood. But some are hoping for bigger and better things, like mod support on consoles, dynamic content generation, more interactive romances, and cosmetic cyberware, for instance.

That's probably aiming a little high, but it's hard to tell with CD Projekt. The studio released the "last big update" for Cyberpunk 2077 in September 2023, after which it dropped the big 2.1 update in December 2023, and then the big 2.2 update a year later, in December 2024. I wouldn't expect the 2.3 update to add a dozen hours of new content or anything on that scale, but I do expect it will be substantial, especially with CD Projekt teasing it like this.

A rumor about new Cyberpunk 2077 DLC that's recently been making the rounds, presumably sparked by the then-unannounced 2.3 update, also points to something more than just bug fixes and tweaks. As noticed earlier this week on the Cyberpunkgame subreddit, a writer at Virtuous, which worked on the 2.2 update, said in a now-deleted LinkedIn profile that he was working with the Cyberpunk 2077 narrative designer "to conceive, write, and polish side quests for upcoming DLC releases."

This sparked some hope among the truly committed optimists that something in the style of Phantom Liberty is quietly in the making, but then of course the whole "expansion vs DLC" debate kicked off and most expectations seemed to land on hopes for a surprise update—like the one that was announced today. But even though the odds of a big Idris Elba comeback here are basically zero, "new side quests" could be a pretty big deal in their own right.

This may turn out to be the real final update for Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt announced last week that Cyberpunk 2 has left the conceptual phase and is now in pre-production. But the studio's even deeper into The Witcher 4, and there's a new patch for The Witcher 3 coming too. Like I said, when it comes to CD Projekt, you never can tell.