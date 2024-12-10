Cyberpunk 2077's surprise new update lets Keanu ride shotgun through the streets of Night City and makes some PC-specific improvements—and it's out now

CD Projekt shared details on the surprise Cyberpunk 2077 2.2 update today, including new vehicle customization options, major enhancements to photo mode, and more—and another surprise, that it's out now.

Sorry, no New Game+ in this update, but car collectors will be happy to hear that the color-changing CrystalCoat system, previously exclusive to Rayfield vehicles, is now available on Herrera, Mizutani, Quadra, and Villefort machines. There's also a new TwinTone system that enables players to scan cars with their Kiroshi optics, save the vehicle's color scheme—"for a small fee," of course—and then use the scheme on other vehicles through the CrystalCoat menu.

A new look is its own reward, but there's an oddly familiar practical value on the table too: Change your car's paint job on the fly and you'll lower your NCPD wanted level too. (That's assuming that you're not in the midst of some unfortunate entanglement with the boys in blue—you'll have to put some distance between yourself and them for the quick-change routine to work.)

There's also a selection of new vehicles available for purchase from Autofixer:

Mizutani Shion MZ1

Mizutani Shion Targa MZT

Thorton Galena GA32t

Thorton Colby CST40

Archer Quartz EC-L r275

Quadra Type-66 640 TS

Quadra Type-66 680 TS

Mizutani Hozuki MH2

Villefort Deleon V410-S Coupe (Phantom Liberty only)

Mahir Supron FS3-T (Phantom Liberty only)

My favorite part of the vehicle-related updates is that you'll also have an opportunity to enjoy the company of a new passenger. Instead of just riding around in your head, Johnny Silverhand will ride shotgun while you're cruising, and will drop occasional comments or reactions to what's happening around you.

There's also plenty to enjoy for virtual photographers. Cyberpunk 2077's photo mode has been overhauled to add numerous community-requested features, and new SmartFrames (by Kiroshi, naturally) will let you hang your favorite shots in V's apartments.



New photo mode features:

Drone Camera is now a free camera instead of an orbital camera centered around V.

Increased camera range.

Full Collision (ON/OFF) - determines whether the camera respects in-game object collisions.

Lock Camera (ON/OFF) - locks the camera to avoid misclicking and ruining the frame.

Precise Camera (ON/OFF) - slows the camera down for easier aiming.

Aspect Ratio (PC-only. Custom-resolution screenshots are not available on consoles. Console systems can only export images in the standard 16:9 format.)

Characters tab: Spawn up to 3 NPCs for your photo, with a list of over 20 characters to choose from. You can adjust their expression, pose and position.

Lighting tab: Spawn and adjust light sources.

Fixed the Depth of Field ghosting issue.

Added an Effect Intensity slider.

Cyberpunk 2077 2.2 also includes a range of new character customization options and the addition of a "Plain-to-Punk" slide to the randomizer that will give you a little more control over what exactly you're looking for when you're rolling the dice on your look.

On top of all that, CD Projekt has "added more secrets to discover in Night City," but since they're secrets you'll have to figure them out for yourselves, or read about them on the forums after someone else does. And yes, there are some bug fixes and tweaks in the works as well—details on those are below.

Quests & Open World

Rephrased objectives for quests that tell you to wait a specific amount of time to progress. The game is designed in a way that doesn't always allow players to simply skip in-game time to advance the objective, instead requiring them continue playing to trigger the next event.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Where the Bodies Hit the Floor - Fixed an issue where no shard could be found on the cyberpsycho's body, blocking progress.

Dream On - The Trauma Team AV on the roof will now be properly hidden in stealth mode.

Heroes - Fixed an issue where the quest, despite being completed, could remain marked as incomplete in the Journal with the optional objectives "Talk to Padre" and "Talk to the Valentinos."

Phantom Liberty-Specific

Balls to the Wall - Fixed an issue where it was impossible to exit the elevator and talk to Yuri because of an invisible wall.

Firestarter - Fixed an issue where fast travel could be blocked if the player saved the game soon after exiting Reed's car.

Gig: Waiting for Dodger - After being freed, Bill and Charles will now be more mindful of their driving and avoid running over Dodger’s goons, preventing any unnecessary combat.

Hi Ho Silver Lining - The VIP section in the Heavy Hearts club will now be accessible to players who couldn't meet with Mr. Hands due to a keycard being required to use the elevator.

I've Seen That Face Before - The garage door preventing players from reaching the meeting point will now be open.

Run This Town - The elevator in the Heavy Hearts club is now back in service, so V can finally meet with Mr. Hands.

Somewhat Damaged - Fixed an issue where the prompt to unplug the cables from the Neural Network system was missing.

The Killing Moon - Fixed the issue of a wall blocking the path when carrying Songbird to the shuttle.

Gameplay

Fixed one of the katana finisher animations so that it properly decapitates enemies.

Iconic Synapse Burnout and Iconic System Collapse quickhacks will now be properly affected by the RAM cost reduction buff.

The icons for Tier 5+ and 5++ Behavioral Imprint-synced Faceplate will now be visible on the HUD while driving.

Fixed an issue causing the Synaptic Accelerator to stay active indefinitely if the player is detected while not in combat.

The car horn will no longer honk when the player reloads a weapon during vehicle combat while playing with a controller.

Fixed an issue where the NCPD could stop functioning properly after V engages in a shootout in Pacifica between the Voodoo Boys and Trauma Team.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where TV program sound was muted or too quiet.

Fixed an issue where CrystalCoat™did not apply properly after entering a vehicle.

Due to popular demand, we've lowered the Trauma Drama high scores.

Adjusted V’s mouth movement in various scenes, including the endings.

Fixed the issue of voiceover cutoff during the Ebunike station announcement on NCART.

Fixed ray-traced shadows for V in Photo Mode.

PC-Specific