How to find Joytoys in Cyberpunk 2077

Looking for all the Cyberpunk 2077 Joytoy locations? Even if you've only spent a short amount of time in the dystopian megapolis, you've probably seen enough to know that the game has an 18+ rating for a reason. And while there are a number of Cyberpunk 2077 romance options available, perhaps you're looking for a no-strings encounter—that's where Joytoys come in.

Joytoys are Night City's not-so-subtle name for prostitutes. There are plenty of NPCs that may try to chat you up at a bar or sex workers you may come across during missions, but these Joytoys are the only ones that will take your hard-earned eddies in return for a quick hook-up.

So if you're looking to pay for your pleasure in Night City (hey, I'm not here to judge), read on to discover the Joytoy locations in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Joytoy locations

Despite appearances, there are actually only two Joytoys in Night City that V is able to interact with and trigger a brief sex scene upon payment. There is a male and female Joytoy and both are bisexual, so no matter your V's gender or sexual orientation, Night City has you covered. Hell, maybe you just want the chance to show off the pubic hair that you agonised over during the Cyberpunk 2077 character customization at the start of the game.

Both joytoys can be found on Jig-Jig Street in Westbrook and are marked on the map with a lips icon.

The male Joytoy is just to your left when you pass under the Jig-Jig Street sign when you enter the area from the north. The female Joytoy is a little further on—follow the pedestrian walkway as it curves to the right and you'll find her leaning against a red-topped barricade, just as the walkway narrows.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Both of them will cost you 100 eddies and will trigger a short sex scene as soon as you splash the cash. You can return to either of them as often as you like too—as long as you have the stamina and the eddies to pay for their services.