The Witcher 3 is getting 'one more patch' that will add cross-platform mod support

CD Projekt isn't quite finished with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt just yet. The studio announced today that it's got "one more patch" in the works for Geralt's big adventure that will add cross-platform mod support across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S through mod.io.

"Creating, sharing, and enjoying mods will be easier and more accessible, as players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S will be able to share a modding ecosystem," CD Projekt said in the announcement.

There will be some limitations to mod support on consoles. A mod.io account, connected to a CD Projekt Red account, will be required to access cross-platform mod support, and not every mod will be available on all platforms.

"Due to specific content guidelines and selection criteria for each platform, it may not be possible to bring every mod uploaded on PC to console," CD Projekt explained in an FAQ. "Mods available on mod.io must also adhere to our Fan Content Guidelines and CD Projekt Red User Agreement."

(So probably not Vaginas for Everyone, I'm guessing.)

Witcher 3 fans will also not be able to actually create mods on consoles—that will remain the exclusive purview of PC. Using CD Projekt's Redkit modding tools will not be mandatory for making cross-platform mods, but is recommended.

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

This is a pretty big deal. Mods can extend a game's lifespan far beyond what it would normally be, and that's as true for The Witcher 3 as it is for any game. (It also bears remembering that The Witcher 3 only got full-on mod support with the release of Redkit last year—prior to that, modders had to make do with the much more limited Modkit.) Expanding the selection of the good stuff to consoles gives potentially a lot of players an excuse to pop back in, and the reaction has been suitably upbeat.

CD Projekt has its hands full with The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2 these days, so why is The Witcher 3 still getting this kind of attention? I'm not privy to CD Projekt's executive decision-making processes but I do know that money tends to be a powerful motivator as a general sort of thing, and Witcher 3 is still pulling it in: In its most recent financial report, the studio said The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has now sold 60 million copies across its standard and GOTY editions.

(Image credit: CD Projekt (Bluesky))

The Witcher 3 hit 50 million copies sold in May 2023, meaning it's moved another 10 million copies in two years, a number that would be enviable for just about any game, let alone one that's been around since 2015—and a pretty good reason to keep the support coming.