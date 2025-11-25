The circle is closed as Clair Obscur mocap actor Maxence Cazorla thanks Charlie Cox for his kind words: 'Bringing Gustave to life was a team effort, and I’m honored to have played my part in it'

Earlier today we read about how Charlie Cox, the voice of Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, said the real credit for his Game Awards nomination in the Best Performance category should go to motion capture actor Maxence Cazorla. "Any nomination or any credit I get, I really have to give to him," Cox said over the weekend. And not for the first time: He shared similar sentiments (and credit for Gustave) back in June, not long after Clair Obscur came out.

It should make Charlie very happy, then, that Cazorla is getting credit for his effort: Not from the awards shows, which unfortunately don't generally pay much attention to mocap work, but from the internet at large.

"Thank you for all the messages these past few days," Cazorla wrote on X (via GamesRadar) shortly after Cox's comments came to light. "Charlie’s words were incredibly generous, and I’m truly grateful. Bringing Gustave to life was a team effort, and I’m honored to have played my part in it. Thank you all so much for the love and support."

Cazorla's post has earned more than 9,100 'likes' in just a few hours, and the responses are pretty much universally positive and supportive in their praise for his efforts in bringing Gustave to life. "It should be a shared nomination, just saying," ViiiRed wrote in one of many such messages. "I'm glad Charlie recognizes it. Both you and him did an outstanding job bringing Gustave to life."

(Image credit: Maxence Cazorla (Twitter))

Impressively, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is Cazorla's first-ever videogame credit, according to MobyGames, and Gustave isn't his only role in it. He was also the mocap actor for the characters of Verso and Renoir (shared with Alex Martin), and provided the voice of Esquie—in English and French both. Amusingly, that voice work has him in the running for the Best Supporting Actor award in Behind the Voice's GameFest Game Awards.

Wow, thank you @BTVAbhiJha 🙏Truly honored to be nominated among so many incredible talents. So many others could’ve been here too 🫂💙 Huge congrats to everyone involved, and what a beautiful cause to support 🤍https://t.co/qLsCGpTuCD https://t.co/QG0YWzYJ7tNovember 11, 2025