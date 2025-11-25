In a relatable bout of impostor syndrome, Clair Obscur actor Charlie Cox says please give all the credit to mocap actor Maxence Cazorla after he nabs a Game Awards nom

I'm beginning to think Charlie Cox—the voice of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's Gustave—has a case of impostor syndrome. It seems like just yesterday he was telling everyone he felt "like a total fraud" for all the praise he gets for his performance when he thinks he was only in the acting booth for four hours or so.

Now? Well, kind of the same thing again. As captured by the good folk at Posta Entretenimiento, Cox was recently asked how he felt about his Game Awards nomination for best performance, and almost immediately disavowed 95% of the credit.

"I'm thrilled for this nomination," said Cox. "I've said this before, and I think it's important to say that there's an amazing French actor by the name of Maxence Cazorla, who did almost all of the motion capture for that role, in that game." What bearing does that have on Cox's TGA nom? "So, any nomination or any credit I get, I really have to give to him."

Which is really quite charming, and in an industry where so much vital mocap work ends up becoming kind of invisible—we all know Geralt's voice actor Doug Cockle, but far fewer of us could name Maciej Kwiatkowski, who does his mocap—it's definitely an important point to make.

Still, I suspect Cox underestimates himself just a little. "I kind of believe that the performance of that character was really down to [Cazorla], and my voice was just part of that process."

As our Harvey wrote the first time Cox was out and about, playing down his own role in Gustave's performance: "His vocal performance as Gustave is excellent, filled with deep emotion, naturalistic, and immediately compelling."

Undoubtedly, it was a team effort between him and Cazorla, but I don't think you can say Cox doesn't deserve his plaudits, regardless of how many hours he spent in the booth.