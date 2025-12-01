The best Fallout fan artist I've ever seen is running a Cyber Monday deal on their amazing prints

Fallout fan artist Deimos is so good, their piece celebrating ghoul vaquero Raul was shared by his voice actor, Danny Trejo⁠—twice. They do fine art, with no AI⁠—their sketch before and after videos speak to that⁠—and Deimos is having a Black Friday - Cyber Monday sale if you're looking for something real nice to go on your wall.

We're curating all the Cyber Monday PC gaming deals right here

The thing I think I love most about Deimos' art is that it's New Vegas as you imagine it; every frame is like a snapshot of the New Vegas remaster from the best of all possible worlds. 2281 Overture for $45, their most recent piece, is probably the best example. It portrays an NCR-aligned Second Battle of Hoover Dam as if it were a 19th-century romantic masterwork, like Liberty Leading the People or something. But then it's full of great game-accurate details, like Boone, Arcade, and Raul being in their post-companion quest outfits.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Deimos) (Image credit: Deimos) (Image credit: Deimos)

I also love the way they render the Courier, here clad in the Elite Riot Armor and boasting distinctive weapons from the game like the All-American rifle. Elsewhere, they draw the Courier in a modded variation of the fan-favorite Desert Ranger armor, but in both getups, the protagonist always has one helmet eyepiece knocked out, humanizing them while still preserving the anonymity of a fully customizable character.

If I had to pick a single favorite, it might be Quarry Junction for $25, which shows a frantic Courier hiding from Deathclaws, attempting to steal their eggs for the quest Bleed Me Dry. It takes what's otherwise a somewhat tedious fetch quest and dramatizes it in this brilliant way⁠—I find the collectathon burnished in my memory because of it.

Deimos is offering 25% off for single posters and 30% off for matched pairs⁠—$20 and $40, respectively, though the ultrawide big boy 2281 Overture is going for $45. The sale ends late Tuesday night US time. If you're looking for more Fallout swag this Black Friday, Wal-Mart has a ton of deals, including on McFarlane's sick action figure line⁠—except their new NCR Ranger fig, that's already sold out everywhere. Me? I was eyeing the life-size T-51b Power armor statue for only $13,800.