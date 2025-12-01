The best Fallout fan artist I've ever seen is running a Cyber Monday deal on their amazing prints
2281 Overture.
Fallout fan artist Deimos is so good, their piece celebrating ghoul vaquero Raul was shared by his voice actor, Danny Trejo—twice. They do fine art, with no AI—their sketch before and after videos speak to that—and Deimos is having a Black Friday - Cyber Monday sale if you're looking for something real nice to go on your wall.
The thing I think I love most about Deimos' art is that it's New Vegas as you imagine it; every frame is like a snapshot of the New Vegas remaster from the best of all possible worlds. 2281 Overture for $45, their most recent piece, is probably the best example. It portrays an NCR-aligned Second Battle of Hoover Dam as if it were a 19th-century romantic masterwork, like Liberty Leading the People or something. But then it's full of great game-accurate details, like Boone, Arcade, and Raul being in their post-companion quest outfits.
I also love the way they render the Courier, here clad in the Elite Riot Armor and boasting distinctive weapons from the game like the All-American rifle. Elsewhere, they draw the Courier in a modded variation of the fan-favorite Desert Ranger armor, but in both getups, the protagonist always has one helmet eyepiece knocked out, humanizing them while still preserving the anonymity of a fully customizable character.
If I had to pick a single favorite, it might be Quarry Junction for $25, which shows a frantic Courier hiding from Deathclaws, attempting to steal their eggs for the quest Bleed Me Dry. It takes what's otherwise a somewhat tedious fetch quest and dramatizes it in this brilliant way—I find the collectathon burnished in my memory because of it.
Deimos is offering 25% off for single posters and 30% off for matched pairs—$20 and $40, respectively, though the ultrawide big boy 2281 Overture is going for $45. The sale ends late Tuesday night US time. If you're looking for more Fallout swag this Black Friday, Wal-Mart has a ton of deals, including on McFarlane's sick action figure line—except their new NCR Ranger fig, that's already sold out everywhere. Me? I was eyeing the life-size T-51b Power armor statue for only $13,800.
