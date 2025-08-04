McFarlane is making the Fallout: New Vegas NCR Ranger figure I wish I had 15 years ago

McFarlane Toys' upcoming addition to its line of Fallout action figures is an absolute whopper, a doozy, "The Big One:" A premium, $50 take on the elite NCR Ranger from New Vegas, complete with an arsenal of weapons out of the game. The figure is up for preorder now, and set to ship in Q4 of this year.

The figure is part of McFarlane's "Elite Edition" line, which seems to mean "premium, but not like, psycho." I dig a tabletop miniature or a figure in the five to seven inch range, with anything past that feeling a little overkill, so McFarlane's output is usually in the sweet spot for me.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: McFarlane, Bethesda) (Image credit: McFarlane, Bethesda) (Image credit: McFarlane, Bethesda)

The sculpt and paint job are very impressive: The weathering and dust on the ranger's pants and boots really stand out to me. Its accessories are what really had me doing the Onion Sickos face, with a ton of standout guns from New Vegas:

Preorders have been going fast, which makes sense for such a fan-favorite design. Amazon US, Entertainment Earth, BestBuy, GameStop, and BigBadToyStore are all tapped out, as is McFarlane's own store. I made a preorder through Wal-Mart, which is still accepting them at the time of writing.

The figure is set to launch sometime this year⁠—Entertainment Earth lists November⁠—but it looks like those Wal-Mart preorders are already spilling over into 2026: Mine gave an estimated delivery in early February. With demand like this, though, I would expect McFarlane to produce more⁠—and I would be over the moon if they did a Survivalist variant patterned after the Desert Ranger armor from New Vegas' Honest Hearts expansion.