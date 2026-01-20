Larian's nine-year-old RPG has just had its best month since launch: 'Sales for both BG3 and D:OS 2 have been incredible' thanks to Divinity

Of all the things that amaze me about Larian Studios' RPGs, it's undoubtedly their longevity that's the most surprising. Pulling in over 875k concurrent players on Steam alone, Baldur's Gate 3 was a massive success at launch, and close to three years later, it's still one of the most played games on PC, routinely hitting peaks of 50-80k concurrent players.

Larian's previous game, Divinity: Original Sin 2, by no means caught on like wildfire, but it achieved nearly 94k concurrent players back when it launched in September 2017. Since then, it's been seeing 10-20k player peaks every month.

That's all to say that Larian's games hang around like almost no other single-player RPGs do, even competing with live-service titles intentionally designed to maintain a consistently strong playerbase.

Sales for both BG3 and D:OS 2 have been incredible since the announcement of Divinity. D:OS 2 really surprised us by having its best month since release in 2017. Wish I’d removed the squirrel in time :) https://t.co/fXTEUtuS7rJanuary 20, 2026

And just when I thought it surely couldn't keep this up, both BG3 and D:OS2 have started to pick up steam once again. Larian CEO Swen Vincke claims, "Sales for both BG3 and D:OS 2 have been incredible since the announcement of Divinity," revealed at The Game Awards in December 2025.

"D:OS 2 really surprised us by having its best month since release in 2017," Vincke goes on to say.

Image 1 of 2 Baldur's Gate 3 (Image credit: SteamDB) Divinity (Image credit: SteamDB)

You can see this in action by looking at the data on Steam charts. BG3's daily average concurrent players has risen to over 100k, and that's more than likely backed up by similarly strong numbers on console.

Much more impressive is Original Sin 2, which currently has an average of over 27k concurrents on Steam so far in January, well on its way to beat its March 2020 post-launch high of 30k players.

D:OS 2 has also just been re-released on consoles with the Definitive Edition (a free upgrade to anyone who already owned the original version), further backing up Vincke's comments.

No doubt Larian's recent Divinity AMA, which teased more complex companions, a better character creator, a shift away from Original Sin 2's divisive armour system, and more, played a big part in the current excitement, too.

Larian's new Divinity is still a long, long way off, and I'm sure Original Sin 2 and Baldur's Gate 3 will continue to hold strong. I mean, it's not like there isn't enough to do in those two games already, let alone the extensive modding scene.