Just under two weeks from its release date, devil's bargain deckbuilder The Killing Stone announces it will be launching into early access instead

It takes longer than you think to thoroughly shuffle a deck.

"Inscryption-inspired card battler The Killing Stone gets a rad new trailer showing off voice talent from Critical Role and Baldur's Gate 3, and it's out next month," we said in January. All of that remains true, except that when it releases on February 18 The Killing Stone will now be releasing into early access rather than celebrating a full 1.0 launch.

"The feedback we've gotten from our playtesters suggests that players are especially invested in this narrative layer. They want more story, more voice acted content—and they want to puzzle out what's going on without being spoon-fed, all of which is going to take a lot of iteration based directly on player feedback."

The early access version of The Killing Stone will have all the game's optional missions and all three of its "primary story arcs" as well as "three demon lord opponents across critical path and optional content". What it won't have is "the game's substantial endgame arc, called The Reckoning—that will be added with the final 1.0 release."

While it's a shame to have to wait until later in the year to experience The Killing Stone in its final form, I'm glad to hear there will be more focus on its story, and more from voice actors Liam O'Brien (Critical Role, Marvel Rivals) and Emma Gregory (Minthara from Baldur's Gate 3). While it's been compared to Inscryption a lot, Inscryption's subsequent acts felt like a step down from its much stronger opening—let's hope The Killing Stone can maintain its impetus.

It'll be out on February 18 via Steam, where you can also find a demo to try it for yourself.

