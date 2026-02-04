Menace launch time and release date
Here's when you can move out your space mercs.
If, like me, you're constantly starving for another crunchy tactics game, it's hard to imagine a better pitch than Menace: an interplanetary, turn-based sci-fi tactical RPG from the developers of Battle Brothers, the excellent medieval mercenary band manager. If you're eager to trade spears and shield walls for strike cruisers and space battalions, you'll need to know the Menace launch times and release date, and I've gathered your marching orders below.
Menace is launching in early access, which Overhype says it expects will last a year. The game operates at a broader scale than Battle Brothers: You'll be ordering full units as opposed to individual soldiers—but that doesn't make the stakes any less brutal for your troops. Your forces might not be as eager, but here's when you can deploy.
When is the Menace unlock time?
Menace is launching in early access at 6 am PST on February 5. While Americans on the west coast will need to wake up early if they want to be among the first shipping out for the renegade regions of space, that should make for some comfortable playtime during launch day waking hours for everyone west of China.
Here are the Menace launch times for time zones around the globe:
- Los Angeles: 6 am PST on Thursday, February 5
- New York: 9 am EST on Thursday, February 5
- London: 2 pm GMT on Thursday, February 5
- Berlin: 3 pm CET on Thursday, February 5
- New Delhi: 7:30 pm IST on Thursday, February 5
- Tokyo: 11 pm JST on Thursday, February 5
- Sydney: 1 am AEDT on Friday, February 6
- Auckland: 3 am NZDT on Friday, February 6
If you're in one of the many places in the world not represented by that list, plug in your time zone at a handy time zone converter to see when Menace is launching in your locale.
Is there preloading for Menace?
It's not likely that preloading will be available for Menace, because it's not even available for prepurchase. You'll have to do all your downloading and installing at launch time. Luckily, its playtest demo is a mere 7 GB, so while the entire early access client will likely be a bit bigger, it's not going to take as much time (or hard drive space) as some of its heftier contemporaries.
Lincoln has been writing about games for 11 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.
