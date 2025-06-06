Ro-Souls 3 is 'a sharp and precise recreation' of Dark Souls 3 in Roblox, and it's training up a whole new generation of soulslike demons

It never ceases to amaze me just how many gems you can find on Roblox. Whether it's Roblox's hottest game Dress to Impress, Project Lazurus which is actually better than most COD Zombies games, or now a remake of Dark Souls 3.

"Ro-Souls 3 is a mortal journey by perseverance and strength," the game description reads. "There is no lowering the bar, nor raising it, the challenges you shall face are set in stone. You will fail, time and time again. It will be hard, but not unfair. A true soulslike game on Roblox; a sharp and precise recreation of the genre's mechanics, gameplay, story, combat, bosses, enemies, and replayability." No punches have been pulled.

It may not be a shot-for-shot remake of Dark Souls 3, as the layout of the map along with a few enemies and items look different. But it's easy to see the inspiration, especially when you get to the first boss Iudex Gundyr.

I've been playing a ton of Elden Ring Nightreign, so I thought that I was in pretty good nick to check out Ro-Souls 3, and I was kind of right. Rising from the mud in the Cemetery of Ash I was without armour or weapons, all I had was my innocently smiling default Roblox character and the knowledge of how to dodge roll.

It was slightly chaotic at first, before I realised that there were no weapons nearby and I just had to beat all the enemies to death with my bare hands, but I soon got used to it. At one point I did find a sword, but I couldn't pick it up for whatever reason, and as I was being chased by 10 guys I decided to let it slide for now. Surely there'd be more weapons to pick up along the way.

I was mistaken. I may have found a bonfire, but I found no other weapons on my ventures around the starting area, all I had to rely on was three estus flasks and my bloodied fists. In hindsight, I probably should've gone back for the sword but my hubris got the best of me. So I forged onward, beating up enemies and clearing my way to the first boss, Iudex Gundyr.

Apart from the fact that I was naked and had no sword, it was just like old times. Gundyr poking me with his halberd, me rolling around and just staying as close to his back as I could, and then him getting angry at me for being so close and trying to slap me when he gets overcome with the Pus of Man.

Unfortunately, he was just too strong for me, and my punches did a pathetically small amount of damage. So Gundyr got the better of me this time, but the fight isn't over, I defeated him once and I will again, this time in Roblox.

Aside from being simply a fun game to play, Ro-Souls 3 has now introduced soulslikes to over 1.6 million Roblox players. It was first added to the platform a few years back but got an update at the end of last month. I've also seen a few people turn to this game as a substitute for Nightreign, or just as a way to train for other FromSoftware games. But I just want to indulge my morbid curiosity and see just how far I can get in Ro-Souls 3. I'd like to see Yhorm the Giant again.