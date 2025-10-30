How to use the Automechanical Targeting Module in The Outer Worlds 2
Sic some Automechs on Horizon Point Station's defenders.
Deciding whether to plug in the Automechanical Targeting Module in The Outer Worlds 2 is one of those early game decisions where you might second-guess yourself a bit. You first find this module if you choose Security instead of Central Dispatch, inside a hanging Dragoon Automech that you can interact with in a side room.
You'll need either Engineering Level 1 or the Innovative trait, but passing the check will get you the Automechanical Targeting Module, a quest item you'll be able to use shortly. As to where you can use it, what it does, and whether you should use it, I'll explain all that down below.
How to use the Automechanical Targeting Module
After you get the module from the hanging Protectorate Dragoon mech in the Security section, in a side room close to the objective, you just need to head into the next room following the nav marker to disable the Automechs. Dispatch the guards and interact with the console to undertake the next part of your plan to infiltrate Horizon Point Station.
You might be wondering, "Well, De Vries told me to disable the mechs. Should I really insert a mysterious targeting module into the console instead?"
The answer is: it doesn't actually matter, but using the Automech Targeting Module will make the rest of Horizon Point Station a lot easier. Plugging in the module will turn all Automechs against the Protectorate defenders, making them fight for the Earth Directorate instead. This is especially handy in the subsequent section, where you potentially have to face a big wave of security bots if you can't convince a guard.
De Vries will gripe a little about you not following her plan, but it won't have any impact in the scale of things, so just enjoy your mechanical pals fighting for you.
