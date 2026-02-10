How to kill cyborgs in Helldivers 2
Make easy work of these augmented human radicals.
Stepping foot on Cyberstan for the first time in Helldivers 2, you're likely pondering how to kill cyborgs, besides also wondering how to deal with those annoying Vox Engines. There are two cyborg units in the new Machinery of Oppression update, but the way you defeat them is relatively similar.
Below, I'll go through your best methods for killing them, as well as recommending a primary and secondary that will make absolute mincemeat out of these augmented enemies.
What's the cyborg weakness in Helldivers 2?
There are two different types of cyborg you'll come face to face with on Cyberstan, but they're not that much different in terms of how you deal with them. In general, the cyborg weak spot is the flashing red generator on their chest. With the lightly armored cyborg Radicals, this is your best way to take them down before they get close and either blast you with their shotgun or kick you with their robo martial arts.
The cyborg Agitators, on the other hand, are armoured and have lots of little Automaton grunts who'll get in the way of you easily killing them. While you can aim for that red spot, the key is blasting away their armour first to expose their flesh, which you can then shoot. Medium penetration weapons are best for this, but I've noticed that explosive weapons are very strong, too.
The PLAS-101 Purifier, and by extension, the PLAS-15 Loyalist secondary, absolutely shred cyborgs if you shoot them in the chest, which is good, because I already consider the PLAS-101 the best-in-slot primary for fighting Automatons. If you're not sure what to bring to Cyberstan, I'd 100% recommend it, since it also makes easy work of Devastors and Scout Striders, though you will need something heavier for Hulks and War Striders.
If you want to get close and personal, you could also use the new explosive Breaching Hammer, though you'll get shotgunned a bit trying to get into close quarters with the Radicals—a shield generator and heavy armour will definitely be required for that approach.
I also really like the LAS-7 Dagger against Automatons, since it's an infinite ammo medium-pen secondary that can one-shot regular bots, headshot Devastators, and be used to hit the chest weak spot on cyborgs if you're accurate enough.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
