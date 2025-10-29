Deciding whether to go to Security or Central Dispatch might not seem like a big decision at the start of The Outer Worlds 2 , but anyone who's played a few RPGs will likely start seeing death flags when they're asked which area to send companions to. Five minutes in and we're already making choices.

Thankfully, your decision doesn't affect anything major—the intro is relatively self-contained in that regard, but having tested both options, I can confirm it changes a couple of minor things. If you don't want spoilers for what's going to happen about 15 minutes further into the game, I'd leave now; otherwise, here's what changes if you choose Security or Central Dispatch.

Should you go to Security or Central Dispatch in The Outer Worlds 2?

Niles will be unconcious when you find him if you go to Security (Image credit: Obsidian)

First off, no matter which area you go to, the bomb will still trigger, blowing up Niles and Helen. The key difference is that if you go to Central Dispatch, Niles will be conscious when you find him which means you get a little bit of dialogue, including a potential "This will be remembered" moment. Otherwise, if you go to Security, Niles will be unconscious, and you'll speak to Valerie instead.

Other than the above, the equipment you get is also affected. Since Security is a stealth section, you'll definitely want to go there if you're planning a stealth character, as it will get you the Sentry Blade weapon and teach you how stealth kills work.

If you favour open combat, then head for Central Dispatch instead. The intro is relatively impactless altogether, so it's worth picking whichever area fits the playstyle you're planning to pursue, versus deciding based on Niles being awake or not.