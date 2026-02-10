Working out how to vote in Helldivers 2 is surprisingly complicated if you've never really engaged with the DSS (Democracy Space Station) or the actions it can undertake to help Helldivers in their ongoing galactic war. Voting lets you decide where the DSS will travel to provide tactical bonuses to divers on the ground based on donation thresholds.

Below, I'll explain how you go about voting on the DSS, but also how to help unlock some of these powerful buffs during campaigns against the bugs, bots, or Illuminate.

How to vote in Helldivers 2

Image 1 of 2 You can vote in the DSS section of the Galactic War map (Image credit: Arrowhead) The DSS provides powerful buffs to whichever planet it orbits (Image credit: Arrowhead)

Though it's not really explained, voting in Helldivers 2 lets you decide (along with the community) where to move the DSS, the Democracy Space Station. To do this:

Head to the Galactic War map on your ship Press B on keyboard or Toggle View on controller next to the menu button Use E or right bumper on controller to toggle across to the Location tab

This will let you vote on where to move the DSS. So what exactly is the point of voting? Well, if you cycle back to the Actions tab, you'll see all of the stuff that the DSS can do for a planet based on community donations of either samples or Requisition Slips, including:

Eagle Storm : Deploys periodical Eagle Airstrikes during missions. Slows enemy progress in Defense Campaigns.

: Deploys periodical Eagle Airstrikes during missions. Slows enemy progress in Defense Campaigns. Orbital Blockade : Defense Campaigns cannot originate on this planet. The Hellpod Space Optimization Booster is automatically active for all missions.

: Defense Campaigns cannot originate on this planet. The Hellpod Space Optimization Booster is automatically active for all missions. Heavy Ordnance Distribution: Gives access to the Orbital 380mm HE Barrage Stratagem during missions. Accelerates progress in Liberation Campaigns.

As you can see, the DSS just provides some additional tactical options for the Helldivers 2 community in terms of achieving objectives during Major Orders. If you're not sure what location to vote for, it's worth considering the live poll: the most popular choice of the moment is usually winning because it's a key planet for the current Major Order.

For example, the recent Dispatch discussed a 'Vote to raze Merak'. If you don't want to raze Merak and move onto Aurora Bay, then vote for Merak. This would seem advisable since we're currently using Merak as a beach-head to attack Cyberstan, so we want the DSS to remain there ideally.