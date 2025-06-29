Our favorite RPG from last year is 40% off in the Steam Summer Sale

Award-winning RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio is a noteworthy 40% off on Steam during the Steam Summer Sale, making one of the best RPGs in recent years a lot more affordable this month—it's $70 at full price, but $42 until the sale ends.

Metaphor: ReFantazio scored a 95% in PC Gamer's review, making it one of the highest-rated games of all time in the magazine and a mere two points behind Baldur's Gate 3's 97% score.

It also captured our Best RPG award for 2024.

"The game feels like an adult Persona—swapping out high school for high fantasy—crafting a gripping story and beloved characters that I came to deeply care for," said PCG's Mollie Taylor. "Metaphor: ReFantazio may not have had the biggest budget or scope, but it has so much heart and style. I still can't stop thinking about it 150 hours and two playthroughs later."

"The game was built by people who understand that fiction can have a real, tangible impact on people's lives—who then proceed to play with the how and why with deep wisdom," said Harvey Randall.

We aren't the only ones who loved it: Metaphor's director says that the game did very well on PC—well enough to surprise him.

You can find Metaphor: ReFantazio on Steam at 40% off until July 10. For more good deals, check out PC Gamer's list of the best deals in the 2025 Steam summer sale.