Our favorite RPG from last year is 40% off in the Steam Summer Sale
Metaphor: ReFantazio is a delightful RPG from the creators of the Persona series.
Award-winning RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio is a noteworthy 40% off on Steam during the Steam Summer Sale, making one of the best RPGs in recent years a lot more affordable this month—it's $70 at full price, but $42 until the sale ends.
Metaphor: ReFantazio scored a 95% in PC Gamer's review, making it one of the highest-rated games of all time in the magazine and a mere two points behind Baldur's Gate 3's 97% score.
It also captured our Best RPG award for 2024.
"The game feels like an adult Persona—swapping out high school for high fantasy—crafting a gripping story and beloved characters that I came to deeply care for," said PCG's Mollie Taylor. "Metaphor: ReFantazio may not have had the biggest budget or scope, but it has so much heart and style. I still can't stop thinking about it 150 hours and two playthroughs later."
"The game was built by people who understand that fiction can have a real, tangible impact on people's lives—who then proceed to play with the how and why with deep wisdom," said Harvey Randall.
We aren't the only ones who loved it: Metaphor's director says that the game did very well on PC—well enough to surprise him.
You can find Metaphor: ReFantazio on Steam at 40% off until July 10. For more good deals, check out PC Gamer's list of the best deals in the 2025 Steam summer sale.
Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.
