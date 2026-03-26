Baldur's Gate 3 gets a new hotfix to fix the old hotfix that fixed corrupted saves but started causing crashes

Back in February, Larian rolled out a small update for Baldur's Gate 3 that aimed to fix a few crashes, technical issues, and in particular, corrupted saves. And it worked! Except, well, it apparently also broke a few things along the way. So you know what that means: A new hotfix to fix the old hotfix.

"Our last small update, which aimed to resolve some lingering corrupted savegames, seemingly also introduced performance issues that triggered crashes for some players," Larian explained. "A hotfix is now rolling out to resolve these. Thank you for your patience!"

Our last small update, which aimed to resolve some lingering corrupted savegames, seemingly also introduced performance issues that triggered crashes for some players.A hotfix is now rolling out to resolve these. Thank you for your patience!Read more: https://t.co/MtnpGXaJX8 pic.twitter.com/cEoU0rlt9hMarch 26, 2026

It is indeed a very small patch, coming in at under 100MB in size, although some players on Steam are finding the process of actually installing the patch to be rather drawn out.

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Overall, though, the reaction to the update seems quite positive, at least to the extent that people in the comments are complaining about other things, like long-standing unrelated issues with the game and why doesn't Divinity have a release date yet? The usual thing, really.

The latest Baldur's Gate 3 patch—hotfix 36, for those keeping score—is live now. As for what it actually does, here's the full lowdown:

Fixed a framerate drop and eventual crash when loading a savegame.

Fixed several crashes.

Fixed a bug on Xbox where tooltips in the Inventory and Trade windows wouldn't display correctly.

Fixed a bug on Mac preventing you from progressing past Character Creation after starting a character introduction cinematic on Honour Mode.