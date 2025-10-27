Modders have already patched fast travel into Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, and they might even be able to make its linear detective segments skippable for replays
Teleportation is probably an elder power, right?
I rather liked Bloodlines 2—just so long as I pretended it wasn't called Bloodlines 2—but I have to admit that parts of it became repetitive after a while. The blood resonance stuff? A chore. The side quests? Formulaic.
Even its really-quite-condensed open map even turned into a bit of a chore to schlep around when I was just interested in wrapping up the main narrative—particularly when playing as Fabien, who lacks Phyre's ability to glide around the rooftops.
Well, great news if you happen to be me, then: an enterprising modder by the name of Eralyne has created Bloodlines 2's first fast-travel mod, letting you zip all about Seattle at the touch of a few hotkeys. It's called, well, Fast Travel, and it works by assigning various locations around Seattle to particular keys (or combinations thereof) on your keyboard.
The locations you can travel to, currently, are:
- Aurora Pawn (Niko the Banu Haqim's hangout)
- The Dutchman (Silky the Brujah's club)
- Your haven
- The police station
- Weaver Tower (where you'll find Prince Ryong and co)
- The conservatory
- Glacier Hotel (Lou's gaff)
- The Hole in the Wall (the bar Katsumi spends her night in)
Which is pretty much anywhere you'd ever need to go in the course of the game, with the exception of Wake The Dead, where you can often find Safia. Each area gets its own key on your keyboard, so hitting the up arrow will take you to your haven, hitting left would take you to Niko, and hitting Alt + Left would take you to The Dutchman. It's a rather odd way to do fast travel, but I suspect it's a limitation of the current modding capabilities of BL2.
Interestingly, Eralyne suggests in the mod's comments that they might not stop here. They say they "sorta" know how to implement a system that would let players skip Fabien's sections of the game (blasphemy on a first playthrough, but entirely understandable on a replay), but that they're "worried about the repercussions of setting those flags as complete early."
Such a mod, if it were made, would make me much more inclined to return to Bloodlines 2 for a replay. I like those Fabien sections, but they're pretty much entirely linear: I don't need to see them all again in their entirety.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You can find Fast Travel's installation instructions on the mod page. Remember, you'll need to get UE4SS running to make it all work.
Bloodlines 2 clans: Pick a clan, any clan
Bloodlines 2 outfits: Ranked for vampy fashionistas
Bloodlines 2 romance: Actually, it's called a 'romantic feed'
Bloodlines 2 Anarch tags: Clean up vampire graffiti
Bloodlines 2 security cameras: I.A.O. surveillance state
Bloodlines 2 Cross of Saint James: Art project
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.