Modders have already patched fast travel into Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, and they might even be able to make its linear detective segments skippable for replays

I rather liked Bloodlines 2—just so long as I pretended it wasn't called Bloodlines 2—but I have to admit that parts of it became repetitive after a while. The blood resonance stuff? A chore. The side quests? Formulaic.

Even its really-quite-condensed open map even turned into a bit of a chore to schlep around when I was just interested in wrapping up the main narrative—particularly when playing as Fabien, who lacks Phyre's ability to glide around the rooftops.

Well, great news if you happen to be me, then: an enterprising modder by the name of Eralyne has created Bloodlines 2's first fast-travel mod, letting you zip all about Seattle at the touch of a few hotkeys. It's called, well, Fast Travel, and it works by assigning various locations around Seattle to particular keys (or combinations thereof) on your keyboard.

The locations you can travel to, currently, are:

Aurora Pawn (Niko the Banu Haqim's hangout)

The Dutchman (Silky the Brujah's club)

Your haven

The police station

Weaver Tower (where you'll find Prince Ryong and co)

The conservatory

Glacier Hotel (Lou's gaff)

The Hole in the Wall (the bar Katsumi spends her night in)

Which is pretty much anywhere you'd ever need to go in the course of the game, with the exception of Wake The Dead, where you can often find Safia. Each area gets its own key on your keyboard, so hitting the up arrow will take you to your haven, hitting left would take you to Niko, and hitting Alt + Left would take you to The Dutchman. It's a rather odd way to do fast travel, but I suspect it's a limitation of the current modding capabilities of BL2.

Interestingly, Eralyne suggests in the mod's comments that they might not stop here. They say they "sorta" know how to implement a system that would let players skip Fabien's sections of the game (blasphemy on a first playthrough, but entirely understandable on a replay), but that they're "worried about the repercussions of setting those flags as complete early."

Such a mod, if it were made, would make me much more inclined to return to Bloodlines 2 for a replay. I like those Fabien sections, but they're pretty much entirely linear: I don't need to see them all again in their entirety.

You can find Fast Travel's installation instructions on the mod page. Remember, you'll need to get UE4SS running to make it all work.