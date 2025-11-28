Last Epoch players turn on the action RPG for announcing a paid DLC class, tanking its Steam reviews: 'go play Path of Exile instead'

News
By published

Or maybe Grim Dawn.

Last Epoch
(Image credit: Eleventh Hour Games)

Since it was bought by Krafton in July, players have been looking at Last Epoch developer Eleventh Hour Games with a worried expression. Will the formerly independent studio pivot to AI, or be gutted like Subnautica developer Unknown Worlds was?

No, said founder Judd Cobler, and it won't be charging money for Last Epoch's upcoming expansion Orobyss either, so don't you worry about that. It will, however, be charging money for the first of several new "Paradox Classes" coming out alongside it.

Diablo 4 boss loot tablesDiablo 4 resplendent sparksDiablo 4 unique itemsDiablo 4 Altar of Lilith locationsBest RPGs

Diablo 4 boss loot tables: Who drops what?
Diablo 4 resplendent sparks: Save for Mythics
Diablo 4 unique items: Endgame gear
Diablo 4 Altar of Lilith locations: Every altar
Best RPGs: The greatest you can play now

TOPICS
Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.