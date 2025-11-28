Last Epoch players turn on the action RPG for announcing a paid DLC class, tanking its Steam reviews: 'go play Path of Exile instead'

Since it was bought by Krafton in July, players have been looking at Last Epoch developer Eleventh Hour Games with a worried expression. Will the formerly independent studio pivot to AI, or be gutted like Subnautica developer Unknown Worlds was?

No, said founder Judd Cobler, and it won't be charging money for Last Epoch's upcoming expansion Orobyss either, so don't you worry about that. It will, however, be charging money for the first of several new "Paradox Classes" coming out alongside it.

This is despite the fact that, when it was Kickstarted, Last Epoch promised, "The only form of real money microtransactions Last Epoch will ever have are cosmetic" and a "one-time payment will be all that a player will have to spend to have the complete Last Epoch experience and be on the same footing as other players."

Last Epoch's overall Steam rating of Very Positive now stands in marked contrast to its Mixed rating based on recent reviews, only 42% of which have been positive. As well as the broken promise of the Kickstarter and concerns the new class will be overpowered to encourage people to buy it, players raise ongoing issues with Last Epoch that have yet to be addressed. "Half baked skills and items for the existing classes have never been fixed, tooltips LITERALLY LIE TO YOU in some cases", says one player, who goes on to complain, "The campaign still is half finished and leaves quite a bad taste in my mouth where it ends off."

Another raises the issue that "many spells and passive points with existing classes are bugged and do not function properly, or at all" before summing up by suggesting you should "Avoid buying this game and go play Path of Exile instead."