Despite Krafton ownership, Last Epoch dev won't charge for its first expansion and isn't pivoting to AI: 'To be clear, our development approach is not changing'

Finally, some good news.

Last Epoch screenshot of a rogue character carrying a bow
(Image credit: Tyler C. / Eleventh Hour Games)

In what seems to be the only good news related to publisher Krafton right now, the Last Epoch developer it bought in July hasn't been warped by its aggressive pivot to becoming an "AI-first company" above all else. At least not yet.

Eleventh Hour Games broke its silence on whether you'll have to pay for Last Epoch's upcoming Orobyss expansion after spending years—as an indie developer—promising players everything would be free. The answer is no: Last Epoch's expansion will be free to anyone who already owns the base game, and it will be packed in for anyone who buys the game after it's out.

Tyler Colp

Tyler has covered videogames and PC hardware for 15 years. He regularly spends time playing and reporting on games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 14. While his specialty is in action RPGs and MMOs, he's driven to cover all sorts of games whether they're broken, beautiful, or bizarre.

