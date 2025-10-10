All Genshin Impact 6.1 livestream codes

The Genshin Impact 6.1 codes have arrived, and alongside them, a sneak peek at what's awaiting in the next instalment of Nod-Krai's new story. Version 6.1 isn't *technically* 6.1 at all; it's actually Luna 2, the second chapter of the Traveler's journey in Nod-Krai. This autonomous region is in Snezhnaya (the next major region), but is kind of its own place, too.

Confusing Genshin geography aside, the Luna 2 livestream codes offer the same old Primogem bonuses for wishing on new and returning characters. This time, we've got the new five-star dendro catalyst-user, Nefer, plus we can potentially expect reruns for Furina, Zhongli, and a long-awaited rerun for Arlecchino.

As usual, I'll drop the livestream codes in the list as they appear during the show, plus there are details about how to redeem them lower down the page if this is your first livestream or you've recently started playing. Remember, livestream codes usually expire within a day, so grab them if you want them.

Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems

Nefer1022Ashru - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore LunaII1022 - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

- 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit MiliastraWonderland - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

To get your Primogems from the Genshin livestream codes, you'll have to reach Adventure Rank 10 in the game. This will take a little time if you've just started playing, but it's necessary to unlock the functionality. Once done, you have two options in terms of code redemption.

You can claim codes through the game itself:

Start Genshin Impact Open the in-game menu Select Settings and then Account Click Redeem Now and input a code into the box Claim your Primogems from the in-game mailbox

You can also redeem codes via the official website:

Head to the Genshin Impact redemption site Enter your details and pick your character's region Add a code to the box and click redeem Collect your rewards in the in-game mailbox