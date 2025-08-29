All Genshin Impact 6.0 livestream codes
Claim the latest Primogems from the Nod-Krai livestream.
The Genshin Impact 6.0 codes are here, and with them, our first proper look at the upcoming region of Nod-Krai. Though Nod-Krai is technically autonomous, we're finally headed to the last Archon-inhabited region of Snezhnaya (though we'll likely be going to Khaenri'ah in the future at some point). What better way to celebrate than some free Primogems?
For those who are new to Genshin, every six weeks, miHoYo runs a livestream for upcoming updates to the game, and as a bonus incentive to watch, it gives us three codes containing Primogems. They don't amount to all that much, but it's still a little extra contribution to your hoard of fates, especially if you're a valiant free-to-player who isn't spending cash on wishes.
This time around, we've got new characters with hydro Aino, dendro Lauma, and electro Flins. As usual for a new region update, it's a lot of characters to wish for, so having extra Primogems will definitely help out. As usual, I'll drop the codes here as they go live, plus there are details on how to redeem lower down the page. Remember, livestream codes usually expire within a day, so claim while you can.
Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems
- LunaI0910- 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
- LaumaNodKraiFlins - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit
How to redeem Genshin Impact codes
To claim your Genshin livestream codes, you'll first have to achieve Adventure Rank 10 to unlock the functionality. Thankfully, this won't take too long if you're new. After that, there are two ways you can redeem the codes. Either through the game itself:
- Launch Genshin Impact
- Open the in-game menu
- Click Settings and then Account
- Choose Redeem Now and enter a code into the box
- Collect your Primogems from the in-game mailbox
Or you can also redeem codes using the official website:
- Navigate to the Genshin Impact redemption site
- Enter your details and choose your character's region
- Input a code into the box and redeem
- Grab your rewards in the in-game mailbox
