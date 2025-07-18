All Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream codes

The Genshin Impact 5.8 codes have arrived, providing some bonus Primogems for anyone wishing on the new or returning characters arriving in the next version update. For those who are new to miHoYo games, the developer hosts a livestream for each of its games every six weeks, running through all the new content, such as events, quests, and most importantly, characters.

In the 5.8 update, we can expect new five-star electro polearm-user, Ineffa, to arrive. There are also apparently reruns for Mualani, Chasca, and Citlali, so you can grab any of them if you missed out on their previous banner runs. As always, I'll add each of the 5.8 livestream codes to the list as it goes live.

Be aware that, unlike regular ones, these livestream codes usually expire within a day or so, meaning you'll have to be somewhat speedy in claiming them if you want the bonuses. There's also info further down the page explaining how to redeem codes in case this is your first time.

Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems

Ineffa0730Birgitta - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore Summer0730Asha - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

- 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit TranquilBanquet - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

You'll first have to reach Adventure Rank 10 before you can redeem codes—don't worry, this is pretty speedy to do in the first area of Mondstadt and won't take long. When you're there, you can use two different methods to redeem your codes. The first is through the game:

Start Genshin Impact Open the in-game menu Select Settings and then Account Click Redeem Now and enter a code into the box Grab your Primogems from the in-game mailbox

And the second is using the official website:

Head to the Genshin Impact redemption site Input your details and choose your character's region Enter a code into the box and redeem Collect your rewards in the in-game mailbox