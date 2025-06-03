Elden Ring Nightreign is finally getting Duo Expeditions as FromSoftware caves into pleas from players who can only find one other friend to match with
Ok, one friend I can deal with.
Elden Ring Nightreign has had a slightly tumultuous launch, at least for a FromSoftware game. Despite achieving a monumental 2 million copies sold in just the first 24 hours, Nightreign also had a somewhat poor reception, with it garnering Mixed user reviews on Steam (though it's since picked up to Mostly Positive).
Since then, FromSoftware has gone into damage control mode. Nightreign's first major update saw big changes to its singleplayer, adding in an auto-resurrect and other buffs after admitting that the game wasn't really balanced with solo in mind. But that's not the end of the patches.
But the Night is far from over.In addition to the DLC releasing later this year, new additions will be gradually implemented, including enhanced fights against existing Nightlords starting this month, as well as Duo Expeditions at a later date.Thank you for your support.June 3, 2025
The news of Duo Expeditions is music to my ears. When I first heard that Nightreign would be restricted to just three players or a solo run I was just as confused and irritated as everyone else. My partner and I had been so excited to play a FromSoftware game together that the idea of playing with a third wheel seemed like a letdown.
Luckily, other players had already thought up a way around this problem, with someone going as far as to create a duo mod for Nightreign. Something that I'll probably only use for a short time, at least until I wait for the two-player update from FromSoft, because I honestly can't deal with playing alongside randoms for much longer.
Alongside Duo Expeditions, FromSoft also mentions "enhanced fights for existing Nightlords". Now I don't know what this will entail, but it can't be good. FromSoft does have a history of nerfing difficult bosses post-launch, like with Promised Consort Radahn or the Elden Beast, but I can't help but feel like Nightreign's bosses are only going to get harder.
For the record, the current roster of Nightlord bosses is already excruciatingly difficult. I've only defeated two out of the eight, so the idea of an 'enhanced fight' makes me want to curl up into a ball. But it's also very good motivation for me to push through and defeat as many as possible. Either the upcoming changes make them harder, and I've dodged a bullet, or it'll make them easier, and then I can brag to everyone that I don't need FromSoft's measly handouts. It's a win-win situation.
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
