All Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time gift codes

Fantasy Life i codes are a great way to get hold of items without having to earn or make them for yourself. If you need a quick boost or you're just starting out your new life in Reveria, then these codes are an easy way to get ahead of the game.

Although there aren't many codes currently available for Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, more are likely to roll out in the future, whether as part of an event or to celebrate a game milestone. After all, it's still early days for the game. It's a huge plus that we have three hefty codes already. We do expect these to expire though, so be sure to redeem them as soon as you can. Here are all the Fantasy Life i gift codes currently available, and how you can redeem them.

All active Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time codes

Swipe to scroll horizontally Active Code Reward T2GC6EQL 5 x HP Potion 5 x SP Potion 3 x Life Cure 3 x Power Aid 3 x Resistance Aid 3 x Healing Powder A56LCE87 5 x Hi-HP Potion 5 x Hi-SP Potion 5 x Healing Powder 5 x Energy Powder 3 x Life Cure A5C9X7VR 1 x Corsage 1 x Diamond Ring 1 x Great Lucky Bream 5 x Courtship Fireworks 10 x Sack of Gold

How to redeem codes in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Before you can redeem your gift codes, you need to have reached the point in the game where you can pick your first Life at the Guild Office & Paladin Guild in Eternia Village. Completing this part of the quest will unlock the Gift option on your Weird Pad, which is where you can input your codes. Once you've entered a code, your rewards immediately appear in your inventory.



The codes are case sensitive as well, so if you're met with an error message at first, make sure everything is in capital letters. You'll also need to have an internet connection in order to get your rewards, which is annoying if you're playing on the go with a handheld. But, I guess we can't complain too much.