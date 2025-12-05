The Undertaker Remembrance is fairly simple compared to many of the other Nightfarers in Elden Ring Nightreign . There's only one step that's likely to trip you up, as you help this corrupted abbess search for the Scholar in Limveld. The reason this step is so hard is because it's entirely inaccurate; the Scholar is actually in The Great Hollow event.

I guess that's technically in Limveld, even though it's an entirely different map. As you'll quickly discern from the Remembrance entries, the Undertaker is a nun who started consuming the night corruption, hence the rather questionable screenshots circulating of her licking night juice off the wall while the Scholar watches her. Hey, who am I to kink shame?

After you reach Chapter 6, you apparently have to defeat Heolstor in order to get the Dismembered Finger item, and then drop it next to the body during the ending. This should get you her Remembrance skin. I haven't done that bit myself yet, but I'll add details when I do. Otherwise, here's how to complete everything up to that point.

How to complete Undertaker's remembrance in Elden Ring Nightreign

As usual for Nightreign Remembrances , you'll first need to undertake some expeditions with the character to earn Memory Fragments, unlocking subsequent Remembrance chapters. For Undertaker, I just completed a couple of Tricephalos expeditions and that got me Chapter 2, and then Chapter 3, where the first Remembrance quest begins.

Undertaker Remembrance Chapter 3

Image 1 of 6 You'll first have to kill the Iron Menial and all the Nightfarers in the hold (Image credit: FromSoftware) Speak to the Iron Menial after you wake from the dream (Image credit: FromSoftware) Smash the purple orb on the wall behind him (Image credit: FromSoftware) Lick the wall... (Image credit: FromSoftware) Find the Scholar in the grounds of the hold and speak to him (Image credit: FromSoftware) This will get you the Monocle Case relic and complete the quest (Image credit: FromSoftware)

This Remembrance is pretty straightforward. Upon entering it, you'll find yourself in a room with the Iron Menial. Speak to him and he'll turn hostile, whipping out some knives and trying to shank you. After you've killed him, you'll have to work your way through the Roundtable Hold, murdering the other Nightfarers:

Kill Executor just outside the door to the room

Kill Guardian and Recluse in the main room with the roundtable

Kill Wylder near the Visual Codex

Kill Raider and Ironeye in the DLC chapel

After this, you'll wake up in the chapel and can speak to the Iron Menial again to apologise. Now, you need to:

Squash the purple orb on the wall behind where the Iron Menial was Lick the wall… yup Find the Scholar in the grounds of the Roundtable Hold marked on the map and speak to him

He'll explain he's leaving the hold in search of something and will give you the Leather Monocle Case relic. This has:

[Undertaker] Physical attacks boosted while assist effect from incantation is active for self

Extended spell effect duration

Physical attack up +2

You're likely wondering what in god's name that first passive means—effectively, this relic is about self-buffing with Sacred Seals, either via weapon enhancement or HP/damage negation spells. This takes advantage of Undertaker's high faith stat, prolongs said spells, and gives you extra attack while they're active.

Once you've finished speaking to the Scholar, you can exit via the nearby portal to complete this chapter.

Undertaker Remembrance Chapter 5

Image 1 of 6 Speak to Duchess (Image credit: FromSoftware) Offer a prayer in the DLC shrine (Image credit: FromSoftware) Speak to the Iron Menial (Image credit: FromSoftware) Head into The Great Hollow event and enter the northwest castle via the jump pad around the left side of the front entrance (Image credit: FromSoftware) Interact with the Scholar to get the Primal Core (Image credit: FromSoftware) Speak to the Scholar back in the chapel to get the Night Hued Glass, Bundled Paper, and the Undertaker's Chalice when you exit the Remembrance (Image credit: FromSoftware)

After you've acquired another couple of Memory Fragments by undertaking expeditions, unlocking Chapter 4 and then Chapter 5, you'll be given another task. Enter the Remembrance and then:

Speak to Duchess and exhaust her dialogue Offer a prayer in the DLC chapel Speak to the Iron Menial

He'll explain that a new Shifting Earth event has occurred (The Great Hollow) and that the Scholar is probably chilling out there. You'll get the objective "Search for the Scholar in Limveld", which is absurdly inaccurate. He isn't on the Limveld map; he's in The Great Hollow map, so you'll want to launch an expedition with the event active. If the event is no longer around, remember that you can activate any Shifting Earth event using Sovereign Sigils at the sigil store, provided you've beaten an Everdark Sovereign to unlock it.

Once in The Great Hollow, head to the big castle in the northwest of the map (with the red flag icon). The video above shows you how to access where the Scholar is, but in case you can't view that, I'll lay out instructions below. Since there are Fire Knights and enemies up there, digest these instructions before you try doing them, as you won't have time to stop and read.

Head to the main entrance to the castle and then go left around the outside until you find the jump pad (marked on the map) Jump up onto the balcony and go through the door on the left Jump up onto the specimen hanging from chains in the centre of the room and head right onto the rafters to find a hole in the wall you can go through Follow the corridor to find the Scholar trapped in a big crystal and interact with him to take the Primal Core

You don't have to complete the expedition for this to count, but make sure you don't quit out. Basically, just die to the first night boss and you can return to the hold with the objective still complete. Now speak to the Scholar back in the DLC chapel to get the Night-Hued Glass, Bundled Paper, and Undertaker's Chalice once you exit the Remembrance.