Elden Ring Nightreign players have made the mother of all charts, listing every boss and all their resistances and weaknesses

I am far too stubborn for my own good. It took me several runs to cave into common sense and actually check out the Nightlord's weakness in the select menu of Elden Ring Nightreign, and a few more runs to try and create a build with this in mind. Now I'm finding out these bosses are weakened by more than one attribute—mind-blowing.

There's currently a chart floating around that lists everything you'd need to know about every Nightlord's weaknesses. It was initially made by a Japanese player, but has since been translated into English. "My own version of the chart I've seen a few times here because I couldn't find a good translation," CestLaDonut says. "Credit for the data goes to whoever made the original Japanese chart."

This chart is beautiful, there are stats and colours to help you figure out quickly the dos and don'ts for each Nightlord. At a glance, you can figure out that Sentient Pest has the most weaknesses. Standard, slash, strike, pierce, and fire attacks all weaken the moth. Meanwhile, its scorpion counterpart is only truly hurt by strike, pierce, and fire.

Most of the other Nightlords have two to four weaknesses. Even the Night Aspect is fragile to standard, slash, pierce, fire, lightning, and holy across its first and second phases. But there's always one that has to be difficult, a thorn in our side, and this time it's the Darkdrift Knight.

I truly hate this horse, more than words could ever describe. Out of all the Nightlords, Fulghor is the one which has inflicted the most pain on me. He just runs around the place and impales you every two seconds—just stay still for god's sake!

And to make things worse, the Darkdrift Knight also only has one weakness: Nothing else has a worthy effect on him apart from Lightning. So next time you're prepping for a fight with Fulghor, try and get a lightning spear, or literally anything that has sparks coming out of it, that'll stop him in his tracks.

The chart has done more than reveal Nightlord's additional weaknesses, it's also settling arguments. "Tag the arrogant fucker that says lightning is not Fulghor's weakness," one player says. I too have seen a growing trend of players confusing holy and lightning damage. It's quite understandable though, the tiny icons for these aspects look very similar, and they are so small on the boss menu that it's an easy mistake to make if you just glance at it. Hopefully, this chart will help straighten some players out.