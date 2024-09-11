FromSoft hands out a mega-nerf to Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss, players begin printing their 'I beat him pre-patch' t-shirts to lord it over the rest of us

If you've already beaten Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss, congratulations. You're now part of a lucky few who have full licence to be insufferable to anyone who only manages it after today. FromSoft has just released a new patch that hands out some nerfs to the expansion's final fight, making it—frankly—baby-school stuff. Just pathetically easy. True gamers need not apply.

Okay, not actually. The final fight is still gonna be an ordeal for anyone without Let Me Solo Her-style skills, but it has gotten easier with the latest patch. Spoilers ahead for the identity of the DLC's final boss, if you're worried about that, though I have tens of hours in this thing and still don't really understand what's going on. Read the item descriptions? Who has time for that?

Patch 1.14 has been released for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree.This update brings bug fixes & balance adjustments for #ShadowoftheErdtree, including changes to the final fight of the expansion.Read the full patch notes: https://t.co/6V7XJy09mBThank you for your support. pic.twitter.com/vXnGKBWdp4September 11, 2024

Here are the headline nerfs. Overall, Radahn just does less now. Less damage, less stamina damage, less range, and less flashy nonsense that might make it harder to read his upcoming attacks. You can see that last change in action here. FromSoft also says it's "Changed the action pattern when the battle starts" and "Adjusted some attack moves" for the old boy, and I'd like to take a second to appreciate that the studio extends its vague storytelling philosophy even to its patch notes. Anyway, here's a video of at least one of those adjusted animations.

FromSoft has also chucked in some PvP nerfs for good measure. Specifically, Backhand Blades now do less damage to other players, as do the Spears' dual-wield attacks and Pata weapon's strikes. Scattershot Throw—the DLC skill where you just hock a bunch of knives at your opponent—has likewise had its PvP damage turned down a notch.

There's also, you know, patch stuff. Bug fixes and little tweaks and all the usual gallimaufry you expect to find in these things. You can find a full list of the changes below, but it's the nerfs—and particularly the nerfs to Radahn—that are the headline item here. FromSoft knows it too, which is no doubt why it decided to lead the patch notes with them. Just like the ER community is joking, get your "I beat Radahn pre-nerf" t-shirts printed now, folks. You are part of a rarefied and lucky few.

Elden Ring – PC Patch Notes Version 1.14

Final Boss balance adjustments

Changed the action pattern when the battle starts.

Adjusted some attack moves.

Decreased the damage of some attacks.

Decreased stamina damage of some attacks.

Decreased the attack range of some non-weapon-based attacks.

Improved the visibility of some attack effects.

PvP-exclusive balance adjustments

Equipment

Decreased the damage of Backhand Blades against other players. (The Smithscript Cirque's throwing attacks are not affected by this change)

Decreased the damage of Spears’ dual wield attacks against other players.

Decreased the damage of the Pata weapon against other players.

The “Spread Crossbow” weapon will no longer cause the headshot damage motion when hitting another player.

Skill

Scattershot Throw

Decreased damage against other players.

This skill will no longer cause the headshot damage motion when hitting another player.

Discus Hurl

Decreased the damage animation value generated by this skill when hitting another player.

Weed Cutter

Decreased the poise value of follow-up attacks when using this skill against other players.

General balance adjustments

Equipment

Increased the attack speed of the uncharged version of the first heavy attack for the following weapon types: Dagger / Throwing Blade / Straight Sword / Great Sword / Colossal Sword / Heavy Thrusting Sword / Curved Sword / Twinblade Sword / Katana / Great Katana / Axe / Flail / Great Spear(Except Serpent-Hunter) / Halberd / Reaper / Whip (Except Urumi) / Hand-to-Hand Arts / Beast Claw.



Hand-to-Hand Arts weapon type Increased damage. Shortened the recovery time between some normal attacks and follow-up attacks.



Colossal Sword weapon type Increased the move distance when attacking. Increased the speed of the first normal attack.



Backhand Blade weapon type Decreased the attack speed of normal attacks from a crouching position.



Small Shield and Medium Shield weapon types Increased the damage negation of some shields when blocking physical attacks. Increased the guard strength of some shields.



It will now take longer to be able to cancel into most actions after performing one-handed normal attacks with the Swift Spear.

Extended the Smithscript Dagger’s throwing attacks range.

Increased the attribute scaling of Rellana's Twinblade for lower Intelligence and Faith attributes.

Rellana’s Cameo Talisman Reduced the delay before the damage enhancement activates. Increased damage enhancement.



Weapon arts

Light

Increased attack speed.

Darkness

Increased attack speed.

Dynastic Sickleplay

Reduced stamina consumption

Increased poise damage of follow-up heavy attacks.

Increased the movement distance of the first follow-up heavy attack.

Adjusted the damage animation recovery time when the second follow-up heavy attack hits another player.

Shield Strike

Cancelling other actions to perform this weapon art will now take longer.

Moon-and-Fire Stance

Increased the light wave range, poise damage, and attack speed of the stance’s normal attack.

Increased the poise damage from the stance’s heavy attack.

Adjusted the damage animation recovery time when a stance’s heavy attack hits another player.

Devonia's Vortex

Increased attack power.

Extended the attack range of the Great Hammer’s spin.

Increased poise value and poise generation speed.

Adjusted the damage animation recovery time when a charged attack hits another player.

Spell

Rellana's Twin Moons

Increased attack range for the first and second attacks.

Reduced the knockback distance of the second attack.

Incantation

Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns

Increased attack power.

Increased attack power, stamina attack power against guarding enemies.

The close-range hitbox now follows the movement of the playerEmpty list

Aspects of the Crucible: Bloom

Increased attack speed, increased size of the hitbox.

Shortened recovery time between using this incantation and follow-up actions.

Divine Bird Feathers

Decreased the minimum delay between consecutive hits.

Increased range.

Furious Blade of Ansbach

Cancelling this incantation into rolls will now take less time.

Increased poise damage.

Increased enemy knockback distance.

Midra's Flame of Frenzy

Increased attack speed.

Increased Frenzy status buildup range against enemies.

Decreased Frenzy status buildup when using this skill.

Bayle's Flame Lightning

Increased attack power.

Bug Fixes

Black Pyreflies items will now correctly reappear when resting at a site of grace.

Fixed a bug where performing a Light Greatsword heavy attack while jumping did not consume stamina.

Fixed a bug where unintended Weapon Skills could be used when equipping the Ballista in the left hand.

Fixed a bug that caused critical hit damage dealt to Taylew the Golem Smith when using certain weapons the be lower than intended.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from acquiring runes when an enemy was killed while holding a shield.

Fixed a bug where casting the Inescapable Frenzy Incantation using the Staff of the Great Beyond would cause its hitbox to be generated incorrectly.

Fixed a bug where whiffed backstabs with the Pata weapon had a smaller fist hitbox that intended.

Fixed a bug where some attacks of the Lizard Greatsword weren’t registered as strike attacks.

Fixed a bug where Euporia could increase the attack power of other weapons when its luster is restored.

Fixed a bug where the restored luster effect of Euporia was sometimes displayed on different weapons.

Fixed a bug where the power of some Weapon Skills of a right-handed Falx changed depending on the level of the weapon equipped in the left hand.

Fixed a bug where the enchantment effects of certain skills were being applied to some attacks that did not use weapons.

Fixed a bug that could cause incorrect player motions to be performed when using lock-on for the following Skills.

Wild Strikes / Spinning Strikes / Unending Dance

Fixed a bug that caused the Rolling Sparks Skill to go through some terrain.

Fixed a bug where the Blades of Stone Spell did not hit targets at a different height level correctly.

Fixed a bug where some attacks of the Bayle’s Tyranny Incantation did not hit multiple enemies.

Fixed a bug that caused the attack of the Bayle’s Tyranny Incantation to go through certain terrain.

Fixed a bug where Godfrey’s Icon Talisman did not apply to some Skills, Spells, and Incantations.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from becoming translucent when the Crepus’ Vial Talisman is equipped and the Unseen Form Spell is used.

Fixed a bug where the hitboxes of some attacks of Rellana, Twin Moon Knight were different than intended.

Fixed a bug where the “Leave” option could not be selected in the inventory menu for some equipment.

Fixed a bug that made some Site of Graces difficult to touch under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug in some areas where the invasion spawn-in position was different than intended.

Fixed a bug where the displayed name of certain areas was different than intended.

Fixed a bug in which, under certain circumstances, the combat state was not released after defeating an invading NPC.

Fixed a bug that prevented some effects from being displayed correctly.

Fixed a bug where the Watchful Spirit Incantation’s attacks were sometimes invisible to other players in multiplayer.

Fixed a bug where the effects of some tools and incantations were not correctly applied when trying to deflect or cancel.

Several performance improvements and other bug fixes

Corrected a descriptive error in the game’s credit that was incorrectly added in patch 1.12.

Possible unstable performance fixes