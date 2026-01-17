Diablo-like No Rest for the Wicked has sold a million copies, and co-op is coming next week

No Rest for the Wicked might just look like a painterly take on Diablo, but it's actually a top-down soulslike—and a pretty good one at that, according to PC Gamer contributing writer Tyler Colp. It seems to be paying off, as developer Moon Studios announced Thursday that the game has moved one million copies on Steam in early access, though it is about to share at least one thing in common with Diablo: 4-player co-op.

No Rest for the Wicked Together | Co-op | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The co-op announcement comes with a lavish trailer showing the feature off, and states it will launch Jan. 22. I haven't tried the game myself yet in solo play or otherwise, but seeing a gaggle of heroes take on a huge boss together certainly makes it pop. The game's model for co-op, which was detailed in a lengthy explainer video from Moon Studios in Dec. 2025, is "similar to how realms work in Minecraft, the only difference being you don't have to pay for a subscription."

What that means is that rather than Dark Souls invasions, Diablo 4's quasi-MMO open world, or other ARPGs' multiplayer systems where a single player's save file is used, No Rest for the Wicked will distinguish between persistent multiplayer saves and offline single-player saves. The main difference between this and something like Baldur's Gate 3 is that you can hop in and make some progress whether your friends are online or not, even if you didn't host the save originally.

Hopefully your friend group clashes less often than No Rest for the Wicked lead and Moon Studios CEO Thomas Mahler, who recently celebrated the New Year by lambasting Diablo 4 as a "MTX slot machine" while arguing on X with Blizzard's former president. Contributing writer Autumn Wright argued last year that Mahler was the game's worst enemy, what with his provocative shit-stirring on social media, alleged propagation of an "oppressive" workplace culture, and hand-wringing about review-bombing "crazies."